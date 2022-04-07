 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stony Point Fashion Park sold to Florida owner

  • 0

Stony Point Fashion Park in South Richmond has been sold to a new owner. 

Boca Raton, Florida-based real estate investment firm Second Horizon Capital in a statement said it closed on the acquisition of the 687,411-square-foot retail center. 

Howard Levine, co-founder and managing partner, in a statement said the group plans to work "with community stakeholders to design a long-term vision for the property."

"At the same time, we will be working to energize on-site activity, improve the tenant and shopper experience, and better leverage existing infrastructure," he said. 

Stony Point opened in 2003. Anchors include Saks Fifth Avenue, Dillard's and CineBistro.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What does the abbreviation APR stand for and what does it mean?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News