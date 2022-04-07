Stony Point Fashion Park sold to Florida owner

Stony Point Fashion Park in South Richmond has been sold to a new owner.

Boca Raton, Florida-based real estate investment firm Second Horizon Capital in a statement said it closed on the acquisition of the 687,411-square-foot retail center.

Howard Levine, co-founder and managing partner, in a statement said the group plans to work "with community stakeholders to design a long-term vision for the property."

"At the same time, we will be working to energize on-site activity, improve the tenant and shopper experience, and better leverage existing infrastructure," he said.