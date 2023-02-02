A Virginia Supreme Court decision could impact a $175 million Wegmans distribution center about 2 miles from the Atlee-Elmont exit off Interstate 95 in Hanover.

The state court’s decision sends a suit between Hanover residents and its county board back to the Hanover Circuit Court.

A group of homeowners opposed the Hanover County Board of Supervisor’s decision to approve a rezoning and special-exemption that paved the way for construction of the Wegmans Food Markets Inc. distribution center. The homeowners also opposed the development for other reasons like industrial traffic, noise, pollution and environmental damage.

The complaint said that the county board violated state and local laws in eight ways.

An opinion from Justice D. Arthur Kelsey Thursday said the circuit court erred when it said that the local homeowners didn’t have standing to bring suit against the board. The circuit court did not hear any of the homeowners’ allegations against the development.

The facility is planned for a 218-acre site off Sliding Hill Road, east of the Hanover County Airport and south of Ashcake Road. The land is across Sliding Hill Road from the Fox Head subdivision.

A new court date for the case in Hanover will be set in the coming weeks.

“We’ve alleged that this massive facility, open 34 hours a day, 365 days per year has such a negative impact on my clients as to constitute a nuisance,” said Brian Buniva, a lawyer for the homeowners.

Buniva said part of the suit could end in court-ordered reduction of operational hours to make the distribution center a “decent neighbor.” He added that the homeowners’ suit is seeking to show that the board’s rezoning decision was illegally made from the beginning, making it void.

Wegmans’ did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The distribution center was first announced in 2019 with the promise of 700 jobs for the community. Then-Gov. Ralph Northam said the state was using $2.35 million in state money as an incentive to build the Wegmans center. The company had similar facilities in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, and Rochester, New York.

An area within the development land, called Brown Grove, was later given a historic designation by the state department of historic resources. Brown Grove in Hanover County was founded by freed slaves during the Reconstruction period over 150 years ago. The homeowner’s suit did not include any mention of the land’s historic status.

The site has been under development since March 2022 when the land was half cleared and drainage structures were being installed.

Wegmans, based in Rochester, has 110 locations, including 15 in Virginia and two in the Richmond area. The family-owned company opened an 85,000-square-foot store in Reston on Wednesday.

