T.J. Maxx-brand ‘Sierra’ active & outdoor shop opening first Richmond store in Short Pump

Multichannel off-price retailer Sierra is opening the doors to its first Richmond location in Short Pump Thursday.

Sierra is part of the brand family that includes T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls. It was founded in 1986 and currently boasts 66 locations across the U.S. and worldwide.

“We are thrilled to officially join the Richmond community and have everyone see what the Sierra shopping experience is all about,” said Gennifer Hobbs, vice president and Sierra marketing director. “We love to help shoppers save big and provide them with the best prices possible on the brands they know and love. We hope that by shopping Sierra, families and friends can use these savings to embrace new hobbies, take family trips and getaways, or simply enjoy the day-to-day activities that make them happiest.”

The retailer specializes within the active, outdoor and active lifestyle space with products in apparel, footwear and winter gear like jackets, snow boots, ski and snowboard apparel. For warmer months, it has outdoor products for hiking, camping, fishing and other activities.

The new store will be approximately 14,500 square feet at 3536 Pump Road. While the store is the first for the Richmond region, Sierra has three other Virginia locations in Fairfax, Sterling and Charlottesville.