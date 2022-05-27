T-Mobile ups pay, focuses on employee retention

Wireless communications company T-Mobile has a strong presence in Greater Richmond, with 14 retail locations and a call center at White Oak Village shopping center in eastern Henrico.

Just as robust is T-Mobile’s showing in The Times-Dispatch’s annual survey identifying the region’s Top Workplaces. For the ninth year in a row, T-Mobile has made the list.

“We take a lot of pride in winning that award,” said Mike Luellen, director of customer care.

Luellen said T-Mobile is proud that the company creates a great culture, particularly at the local call center, because the attention given to the staff’s well-being is, in turn, passed along to the customers they serve.

Among the highlights that illustrate T-Mobile’s commitment to its workforce is competitive pay.

Last year, the firm upped the minimum rate by more than 20% to $20 an hour for frontline workers. Certain employees can also make even more with commissions, Luellen said.

Education is also company priority, including both long-term training — employees can attend nine select universities free of charge — as well as shorter, targeted initiatives, such as financial wellness seminars and similar educational sessions.

T-Mobile confers numerous other benefits to employees that help ease financial burdens, such as phone plan discounts and competitive retirement savings plans.

But Luellen said that part of the company ethos is creating an environment where employees can relax and have fun, which is why the call center has a game room, theater and fire pit, and employees are treated to roving magicians and themed workdays like Tropical Tuesday.

Like many local T-Mobile employees, Luellen has kids, so he knows how important it is to rest easy that all will be well when family obligations take precedence over work.

For that reason, the call center has a “parent forum” to discuss policies and practices that can accommodate the needs of working moms and dads.

Family time was especially critical during the pandemic, said Luellen, and in the wake of COVID-19, T-Mobile has remained proactive and vigilant, keeping employees informed about vaccinations, for instance.

T-Mobile is famous for its customer care, according to Luellen, and providing world-class service begins with treating people right.

Employees in the facility in Henrico, called the “customer experience center,” help current and potential T-Mobile subscribers for all of Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Greater Baltimore.