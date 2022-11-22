Tazza co-founder bringing Boston-based Burtons Grill & Bar to Carytown

A restaurant with New England roots is coming to the Richmond market, with its first area location at the top of Carytown.

Boston-based Burtons Grill & Bar is looking to combine a warm and inviting environment with an upscale menu of American classics at the newly built Carytown Exchange. Organizers behind the restaurant are expecting it to be a popular spot for weekend happy hours, lunch, family dinners and date nights.

A bulk of the menu includes meat and seafood designed to rival high-end steakhouses and eateries with a less formal environment.

“It’s an environment that’s warm and intimate but also ‘come as you are’: sport coats and slacks for happy hour. You’ll see people coming in from the golf course, too,” said John Haggai, Burtons’ president and CEO. “The finishes are beautiful but not so high-end that you’ll feel uncomfortable.”

The 5,400-square-foot restaurant space will be anchored by a large bar with around 32 seats. The design will pull guests through the life and energy of the bar area before they get to their seats in the main dining room. There will also be a 50-seat patio and a small private dining room, plus slight kitchen views.

“We want the space to be vibrant,” Haggai said. “There is a big center bar, and we want that to spill over. Then, there will be nooks in areas where you can sit and enjoy your food and company. It will be extremely comfortable.”

Haggai is no stranger to the Richmond food scene. He got his start in the corporate environment of Outback Steakhouse but is most known for his work creating Richmond’s Tazza Kitchen as a co-founder and co-owner, having overseen construction, design and the beverage program.

The restaurant expanded from its inaugural location in Short Pump into seven locations spanning Richmond, North Carolina and South Carolina. Haggai had a hand in two other ventures, The Big Kitchen and Café Caturra, which later became Tazza. He remains a co-owner in Tazza.

Burtons was recently sold from its original ownership group to a new set of investors, who named Haggai as CEO. He had been friends with the founder group and started as its chief operating officer before it was eventually sold.

Richmond will be the company’s 19th location and its fourth in Virginia. Burtons Grill & Bar currently has a busy spot on Route 29 in Charlottesville, as well as two northern Virginia locations in Alexandria and Sterling.

“I had a significant emotional connection bringing Burtons to Richmond,” Haggai said. “As CEO of a mid-size corporation, I travel quite a bit, but my home is here, and I intent to stay here for a long time. I want to bring my business, which I am exceptionally passionate about, to my hometown.”

The Carytown Exchange was seen as a great fit for the restaurant because it sits at the confluence of several different neighborhoods — Carytown, Tuckahoe, Windsor Farms, the University of Richmond and River Road. Haggai said the area is underserved for contemporary American staples and that the Carytown vibe matches Burtons.

“I loved the quasi-suburban area. I didn’t just want to fill some box. We have a very special brand, and it needs energy and life around it. I think the vibe of Carytown and that center in particular is going to be really cool,” Haggai said.

Carytown Exchange as a center has been under development by Regency Centers since it started filing paperwork for the project in 2018. It’s now anchored by a Publix, with around 71,000 square feet of retail space and 400 parking spaces. That area has been filling up with other food tenants, like taco spot Torchy’s and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

Burtons’ main focus is on its fresh seafood and quality meats, but it’s also becoming known as a top-tier choice for people with allergies. Everything in the restaurant is made from scratch, which gives it the flexibility to prepare dishes for anyone with a food allergy.

An original co-founder, executive chef Denise Herrera, stressed the importance of having a program that could accommodate people with food allergies.

“It’s not our main identity, but it is something we believe in,” Haggai said.

They often cater to food allergies from the big eight — fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, wheat and soy.

Haggai said he also expects to borrow an idea from Tazza, which used local Richmond artwork as a critical design element.

“Richmond is a mural city, and we’re going to feed into that at Burtons as well,” Haggai said.

The company has executed its lease with Regency Centers for the space. Building plans have been submitted to the city for further renovations at the site, with construction expected to begin in January.

Opening is slated for June.