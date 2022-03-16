Texas-based taco restaurant, Torchy's, opening two locations in Richmond

Torchy's Tacos — a Tex-Mex inspired bar and restaurant — has found two homes in Richmond, according to a company spokesperson.

Torchy's is planning to open in Carytown Exchange shopping center in late fall and the company is planning for another location at 11120 W. Broad St. in Short Pump next winter.

The Austin-based taco restaurant was founded in 2006 after Founder Mike Rypka decided to follow his dream to start his own food truck. In Austin, Tex., Rypka brought a food trailer and a red Vespa, slinging Torchy’s famous "Damn Good Tacos" across the state of Texas.

This fast-casual restaurant's self-proclaimed "Damn Good Tacos" are creative and feature new combinations of flavor. Each week, Torchy's boast a new taco of the month like this week's taco, the Rascoe — a recipe that features a waffle, fried chicken, bacon and a fried cage-free egg, nestled in a flour tortilla and drizzled with maple syrup.

A Torchy's throwback, according to Rypka.

“Our Taco of the Month program allows us to constantly mix things up by delivering unique, out-of-the-box taco creations, and let’s be real… you can’t get more unique than the Roscoe,” Rypka said in a press release.

“This taco combines sweetness from the maple syrup with the savory of the bacon and chicken, creating a flavor party in your mouth every time you take a bite."

Rypka’s passion project serves tacos, burritos, salads, chips and queso and more. They offer a variety of beer, wine and mixed drinks as well, including margaritas.

Roughly 16 years and over 90 locations later, Torchy's is making its way to Richmond in 3,600 square-foot space across from West Broad Village and another space in Carytown.