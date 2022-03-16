Texas-based taco restaurant, Torchy's, opening two Richmond-area locations

Torchy’s Tacos — a Tex-Mex inspired bar and restaurant — has found two new homes in the Richmond area, according to a company spokesperson.

Now in 11 states, Torchy’s is planning to open in the Carytown Exchange shopping center in Richmond in late fall and add another location at 11120 W. Broad St. in Short Pump next winter.

The Austin, Texas-based taco restaurant was founded in 2006 after Founder Mike Rypka decided to follow his dream of starting his own food truck. In Austin, Texas, Rypka brought a food trailer and a red Vespa, slinging Torchy’s famous “Damn Good Tacos” across the state.

This fast-casual chain’s self-proclaimed “Damn Good Tacos” are creative and feature new combinations of flavor. Each month, Torchy’s boasts a taco of the month, like this month’s recipe, the Rascoe — it features a waffle and fried chicken with bacon and a cage-free fried egg nestled in a flour tortilla and drizzled with maple syrup.

A Torchy’s throwback, according to Rypka.

“Our Taco of the Month program allows us to constantly mix things up by delivering unique, out-of-the-box taco creations, and let’s be real … you can’t get more unique than the Roscoe,” Rypka said in a news release.

“This taco combines sweetness from the maple syrup with the savory of the bacon and chicken, creating a flavor party in your mouth every time you take a bite.”

Rypka’s passion project serves tacos, burritos, salads, chips and queso and more. They offer a variety of beer, wine and mixed drinks, including margaritas.

Roughly 16 years and over 90 locations later, Torchy’s will be open in two locations in the Richmond area by this time next year.