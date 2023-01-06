Texas-based Torchy's brings its "Damn Good Tacos" to Richmond next week with free tacos

The popular Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos is set to open its first Richmond location next week in Short Pump. The rapidly expanding craft-casual chain first opened in Virginia last month, and has several upcoming spots planned in the Richmond area, opening this year.

The 11130 W. Broad St. location has a 4,020-square foot dining room coupled with an outdoor patio. The restaurant and bar’s self-proclaimed “Damn Good Tacos" creatively feature new combinations with its ever-changing Taco of the Month. It also has breakfast tacos served all day long freshly-squeezed and hand-shaken margaritas and local brews.

Opening week comes with a couple of events and promotions for early customers. A preview party open to the public on Monday, Jan. 9, from 5-8 p.m. offers complimentary meals including tacos, queso, beer samples, and more. Then on grand opening day on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Torchy’s is offering free green chile queso for a year to the first 100 guests in line at 10 a.m.

Torchy’s started in 2006 when founder Mike Rypka decided to follow his dream of starting his own food truck. In Austin, Texas he bought a food trailer and a red Vespa, slinging Torchy’s famous “Damn Good Tacos” across the state.

Today the chain has grown to more than 100 locations across 11 states. The first in Virginia opened in Charlottesville in December 2022. Short Pump will be its second in the state with another planned for the Carytown Exchange at 3510 W. Cary St. in Richmond opening on Feb. 1. There will be a similar pre-opening party for that location.

A company spokesperson said the company is prioritizing growth in 2023 as it expands further into the East coast and continues building its presence in the Midwest. Founder Rypka is a Virginia native.

“My home state of Virginia has been so welcoming ever since we opened our Charlottesville location over a year ago, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue expanding in the area,” said Mike Rypka, founder and CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “Virginia is where I fell in love with the culinary world, and our team can’t wait to give back to the community that taught me so much over the years.”

A third area location is slated for a spot at Chesterfield Town Center. That third location at 1315 Huguenot Road is tentatively scheduled for an opening in summer 2023, pending possible delays.

At Mondy's preview party, each guest will receives two tacos and one non-alcoholic beverage. Tips and proceeds from the sales of alcohol at the preview party Monday will be donated to Make-A-Wish, Greater Virginia.

