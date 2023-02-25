Known as a giant in the brokerage and commercial real estate space, Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer is announcing a rebrand for one of its divisions to highlight its prominence in the residential domain.

That rebrand comes amid a wave of multifamily construction and demand across the area with Thalhimer set to add a brand-new Manchester complex to its residential portfolio in the coming months.

The company announced this week that its Residential Property Services division will soon be called Thalhimer Multifamily.

“Our firm’s strategic plan emphasizes growth in our residential property management division,” said Lee Warfield, president and CEO. “Over the next year, we anticipate adding 1,000+ new multifamily units to our management portfolio and rebranding the division to Thalhimer Multifamily, which is a more accurate representation of what we do and where we are going as a firm. We are excited about the future of Thalhimer Multifamily, its continued growth, and its contribution to our company.”

The residential property management division is the largest operating group under the Thalhimer umbrella, with over 9,100 multifamily units and 66 communities across Virginia and North Carolina. Around 60% of its management business is for apartment communities that are owned by Thalhimer Realty Partners, with the rest managed for third parties.

Its multifamily division has over half of the company’s 400 total employees between portfolio managers who oversee the properties, on-site managers, leasing consultants and maintenance personnel.

“It’s a shift to describe what it is that we do,” said Renee Pulliam, vice president and director of operations. “Everyone knows Thalhimer as a commercial real estate giant in this market. We have been doing multifamily property management for a long time, but that division, in terms of the footprint within Thalhimer, has been seen as a smaller division here.”

This rebrand comes as executives are seeing massive growth potential in Richmond’s residential market. Companies that had previously looked to develop in large metropolitan markets like Washington, D.C., or Charlotte, North Carolina, are starting to turn toward Richmond as those large markets have become saturated.

“There is pent-up demand here,” Pulliam said. “Even though there is a lot of supply and a lot of construction that we’re seeing in the market, there is still more that could be done to meet the needs of people who are looking for housing.”

The growth of Thalhimer Multifamily is bolstered by the announcement of Eddy on the James, a new “ultra-modern” community coming online in Manchester this spring. Developed by South Carolina-based The Beach Company, the 700 Semmes Ave. property will add 221 units to Thalhimer’s management division.

“The Eddy” is currently open for pre-leasing and will have one- and two-bedroom units. Sizes range from 628 to 1019 square feet for a price range of $1,465 to $2,080 per month. The first units will be available to renters between April and May. A ground floor retail space is yet to have tenants announced.

Pulliam said the developer planned the building specifically to incorporate remote working stations and that its proximity to the floodwall and outdoor recreation were seen as major assets for people moving to the property.

Thalhimer’s total property portfolio includes nearly 55 million square feet of leasable space and management of nearly 30 million square feet of commercial space. Thalhimer’s completed over 1,900 transactions for a volume of more than $2.3 billion in 2022.