The Berkeley Hotel in downtown Richmond purchased by Glen Allen company

Kalyan Hospitality of Glen Allen has acquired The Berkeley Hotel in downtown Richmond for an undisclosed sum.

In 2019, The Berkeley Hotel was acquired by Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., a Richmond-based real estate investment trust, for $7 million.

Kalyan Hospitality is a Virginia-based company, founded in 1996, with a portfolio of 26 hotels, including the Courtyard by Marriott in Scott’s Addition, the Residence Inn by Marriott in Short Pump and the Home 2 Suites by Hilton in Roanoke.

The Berkeley Hotel features 55 guest rooms offering a total of 4,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Planning is already in motion for an extensive full property renovation starting in the spring of 2023, which will be the first significant changes to the property in over a decade, according to Kalyan.

Located at 12th and East Cary streets, The Berkeley Hotel was opened in 1988 by Alan Manners Voorhees, an influential urban planner and civil engineer who turned to development later in life. Voorhees died while visiting the hotel in 2005 at age 83.

The hotel was designed to be architecturally similar to the buildings surrounding it in historic Shockoe Slip and in the style of a European boutique hotel. It was named for Berkeley Castle in England and the Berkeley Plantation in Charles City County.

This is the first boutique-style hotel in the downtown Richmond area and the second boutique hotel for the company. In 2019, the company acquired the historic Blackstone College for Girls, which has been fully renovated and is opening next month as the Inn at Blackstone.