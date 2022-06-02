The Kitchen Classroom opens in the West End with biscuits and gravy class and more

Whether you’re seeking fresh meal inspiration or a few tricks to complete your culinary skill set, Richmond’s newest cooking school has you covered. The Kitchen Classroom (9018 W. Broad St., thekitchenclassroom.com) opened in Tuckernuck Square in early May with a range of classes and opportunities to gather.

Owner Warren Haskell has been cooking since he was 8 and cooking professionally since the age of 14, working all over the food industry, from catering and food prep to restaurants, and he taught cooking classes at both Sur la Table and Southern Seasons. You might also have heard of his Wandering Biscuit pop-ups around town, where he served oversized varieties of the favorite Southern staple topped with all kinds of gravies, jams and meats. And, yes, he is offering a class on biscuits and gravy.

To open the The Kitchen Classroom, he converted what was formerly an Indian restaurant into a fresh, new space that can be configured with four cooking stations for hands-on classes, or a seated setup for demonstrations, or even set with a projector screen for catered lunches, dinners and meetings.

The calendar of hands-on classes includes making pasta from scratch, where you learn to make the noodles and the sauces; a Spanish steakhouse course; knife skills; and even an English supper class where you can taste the Lincolnshire sausage Haskell teamed up with local butcher The Mayer Meats to create. Once Kitchen Classroom’s liquor license is approved, there will also be cocktail classes taught by Beth Dixon of Salt and Acid, wine courses, and special dinners and pop-ups. Other classes coming up include Lebanese food, lobster, and cooking with beer.

When you go to a hands-on class, expect to select a station and be guided through several recipes. The ingredients are pre-measured to make it easy and dirty dishes are whisked away as you cook, allowing you to focus on technique. Haskell guides you along the way and is also happy to answer questions about ingredients, cookware, and recipes. He’s also happy to host private classes, corporate and team building events, private meetings with catered meals, or any event you can dream up that needs to take place in a kitchen.