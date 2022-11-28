The Park at RVA, a multi-entertainment venue with bowling, mini-golf, food halls, opens this week

Bartender Jonathan Shriver tests out one of the 18 lanes of duckpin bowling at The Park at RVA. Duckpin bowling has smaller pins and lanes than traditional bowling.
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, the 18-hole Wonderball miniature golf is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA, an $8 million, 55,000-square-foot entertainment facility, opens Wednesday near The Diamond in Richmond. The space offers games, including virtual golf, miniature golf, duckpin bowling; an indoor beer garden (shown here) with more than 30 self-pour taps; a food hall; a karaoke room; and a comedy club.
photos by Eva Russo/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, edible paper and flowers used for signature cocktails are photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Turkay
Eva Russo
Guests entering The Park at RVA will be greeted by a 60-foot-long bar, which the venue says is the largest in Virginia.
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, the indoor beer garden is seen on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, 30 taps guests can pour themselves are featured in the indoor beer garden as seen on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, the indoor beer garden is seen on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is located at 1407 Cummings Drive, in the city’s Diamond District. The space is set to open Wednesday.
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, the 18-hole Wonderball miniature golf is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, the karaoke room is seen on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, a secondary bar is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, the 18-hole Wonderball miniature golf is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, bartender Ahmad Abdullah is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, final preparations are being made for opening on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, a private virtual golf bay is seen on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, the 18-hole Wonderball miniature golf is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, two semi-private virtual golf bays are seen on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, staff prepare for the grand opening on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, final preparations are being made for opening on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Diamond District is still in its early stages, but The Park at RVA, a multi-entertainment venue with bowling, mini-golf, and a six-restaurant food hall is set to open this week, bringing new life to the neighborhood.
The $8 million project, which features a 55,000- square-foot entertainment space at 1407 Cummings Drive near The Diamond, is set to open its doors on Wednesday.
Organizers behind The Park at RVA said its concept is to transport people into a new place when they walk through its doors.
A group of investors behind the project is led by Michael & Son owner Basim Mansour. Managing partner Orcun Turkay brings over two decades of hospitality experience having previously managed a worldwide network of 55 hotels.
“We wanted to design a space that was relevant, engaging and above all, fun. What we’ve created is an indoor wonderland that caters to guests from all walks of life and brings people together with a sense of community and a level of customer service that makes our guests feel like family,” Turkay said.
As soon as guests walk through the entryway they’re greeted by a 60 foot-long bar, billed as the largest in Virginia. At the back of the main bar area are 18 lanes of duckpin bowling — a version of bowling with smaller lanes and pins. Both sides of the main bar open into two large dining areas lined with activities.
An indoor beer garden features another full-service bar alongside a 30-tap self-pour beer station. The drinks program is aiming to have elegant options with garnishes like edible flowers.
The Park at RVA’s six food concepts are split with three at each end of the venue. Developers are working with contemporary food vendors for modern concepts in street tacos, Southern chicken sandwiches, Asian-inspired cuisines, burgers and wood-fired pizza from a 6,000 pound state-of-the-art pizza oven. A dessert station will also have boozy shakes and onsite pastries.
“Food, drinks and service are really important,” said Turkay. “We might not be reinventing the wheel but what we’re serving is going to be best in category. We went through the entire country hitting spots from New York, to LA and Vegas to make sure we were doing things right.”
More than just its food concepts, the Park at RVA is organized around fun with activities that cater to both families and the 21-and-up crowd.
In addition to duckpin bowling in the center of the venue, it also has 18 holes of whimsical Wonderball miniature golf, three virtual golf bays, a karaoke room and a massive television display in the beer garden for experiences such as major sporting events. It also has a comedy club on site that will start booking acts around mid-summer.
“Comedy clubs are becoming more popular. This is slightly different. People can come and have fun, play games and eat, then head to the theater,” Turkay said.
The Park at RVA is part of a larger 273,000 square-foot facility owned by lead investor Mansour. It has other tenants like a Michael & Son office space, Code RVA magnet school, Richmond Community ToolBank and Next Round Golf.
The project itself has been in motion for over a year. Turkay said the project was partially motivated by development momentum in the neighborhood, now known as the $2.4 billion Diamond District project, which is rebuilding the area with affordable houses, a new baseball stadium and other amenities. The Park at RVA is just outside of The Diamond area near Brook Road.
“We’re very close to the Diamond District, there are a lot of things happening in the neighborhood, there are very few venues now but there are going to be a lot more in the future,” Turkay said.
Investors said the target market for The Park at RVA includes residents in the immediate area. They’re also expecting to pick up some regional “drive-markets” because of its proximity to Interstate 95 and such places as Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens.
Artwork inside The Park at RVA includes an array of murals from local and national artists. A majority of the venue is covered in a mural by Richmond muralist and artist Ed Trask. Other colorful designs cover its interior walls from artists Jared Fykes, Skela, Wing Chow and Mickael Broth.
The Park at RVA will be open from Wednesday to Sunday initially and eventually seven days per week. Hours are 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and until 2 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The venue will switch to 21 and over after 7 p.m.
The Park at RVA is hosting a grand opening on Wednesday with live music, food, entertainment and events.
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, a signature cocktail called "the mural project" is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, one of the food hall areas is seen on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, the 18-hole Wonderball miniature golf is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, the 18-hole Wonderball miniature golf is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA, an $8 million, 55,000-square-foot entertainment facility, opens Wednesday near The Diamond in Richmond. The space offers games, including virtual golf, miniature golf, duckpin bowling; an indoor beer garden (shown here) with more than 30 self-pour taps; a food hall; a karaoke room; and a comedy club.
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, edible paper and flowers used for signature cocktails are photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, the indoor beer garden is seen on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, 30 taps guests can pour themselves are featured in the indoor beer garden as seen on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, the indoor beer garden is seen on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, the 18-hole Wonderball miniature golf is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, the karaoke room is seen on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, a secondary bar is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, the 18-hole Wonderball miniature golf is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, bartender Ahmad Abdullah is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, final preparations are being made for opening on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, a private virtual golf bay is seen on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, the 18-hole Wonderball miniature golf is photographed on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, two semi-private virtual golf bays are seen on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, staff prepare for the grand opening on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Park at RVA is a new multi-million-dollar entertainment facility opening in the Diamond area in Richmond, Va. on November 30, 2022. The space offers 55,000 square feet of games, including virtual golf, 18 lanes of duck pin bowling and indoor miniature golf, as well as an indoor beer garden with more than 30 self-pour taps, a food hall, a karaoke room and a comedy club. Here, final preparations are being made for opening on November 22, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH