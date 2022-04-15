'The right business with the right products at the right time' TemperPack has seen growth during pandemic with sustainable shipping materials

The Henrico County-based company TemperPack has come a long way from its start as a garage business set up by three young co-founders seven years ago.

The company, which makes environmentally-friendly insulation used for shipping temperature-sensitive products such as food and medicine, has grown today to employ more than 300 people. The garage business has evolved into a large-scale manufacturing operation at a 270,000-square-foot plant on Carolina Avenue in eastern Henrico County, along with another production facility in Las Vegas, Nev. that supplies West Coast customers.

And a recent $140 million investment in the company by a group of investors promises to help it grow even more.

The three co-founders of TemperPack - Brian Powers, James McGoff and Charles Vincent - always had high ambitions for bringing sustainable innovations to the packaging industry, but even they are surprised now at how quickly the business has grown.

"One of the most surprising things is how big it has gotten in terms of space and people," said Powers, the co-founder who turned his parent's garage in College Park, Md. into the first office and research lab for the company.

That garage was where the founders started to experiment with various sorts of recyclable and biodegradable materials that could be used as insulation in packaging for product shipping without becoming a trash burden in landfills. TemperPack moved its office and production to Richmond in 2015, and the company has since expanded its local operations several times.

"One of the craziest things is that it feels like it is still early," in the company's development, said Powers, who now serves as the company's chief growth officer, leading its sales to customers ranging from food-kit makers to pharmaceutical firms. "The growth we have experienced in seven years is not anything like the growth is going to be."

TemperPack started out by supplying recycled jute, a plant-based fiber used in coffee bags, as an insulation material for customers who needed to send temperature-sensitive products in cooled packaging.

Jute, however, proved to be too heavy for packaging needs, so the company pivoted into manufacturing a proprietary, plant-based, biodegradable and recyclable foam material that it sells to customers under the ClimaCell brand name.

The company has seen rising demand for its insulation material with the growth of e-commerce companies that ship groceries and fresh foods to their customers' homes. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a surge in demand for that type of packaging, as well as shipments of temperature-sensitive medicines to people's homes or to medical offices.

"A lot of people tried ordering groceries for the first time because they did not want to leave the house,” said McGoff, who serves as the company's chief product officer leading research and development.

“A lot of the demand has stuck, and we were able to grow quickly," Powers added. "We added sales last year and we are set for record growth this year."

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the need for food and medicine shipments, "just accelerated the whole industry by several years,” he said.

The company is pushing its ClimaCell foam insulation product as an alternative to extruded polystyrene foam, commonly known as Styrofoam. TemperPack executives say ClimaCell has far less environmental impact than Styrofoam, which is not biodegradable and can last for hundreds of years when thrown into the trash and put in landfills.

"I felt like TemperPack was the right business with the right products at the right time," said Bob Beckler, a 30-year veteran of the packaging and specialty chemicals industry who was named TemperPack's chief executive officer in 2021 after serving as a board member and advisor to the company for five years.

"I was really excited about their strategy for going after Styrofoam," Beckler said. "It is one of the most reviled materials in the world."

"TemperPack really took off in the food market," he continued. "It was the right timing, when e-commerce delivery of food was beginning to accelerate, and so that market began growing quickly. Companies were getting immediate customer feedback that people loved the food that was delivered, but they hated the packaging. It was packaging with a lot of Styrofoam and plastic. There was this negative reaction to the packaging that drove the opportunity for more sustainable solutions."

In March, TemperPack got 140 million in new equity financing from a group of investors led by the sustainable investing business of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Other investors included existing TemperPack investors Grosvenor Food & AgTech, Harbert Growth Partners, Tao Capital Partners, Revolution Growth, SJF Ventures, and Arborview Capital.

Harbert Growth Partners is a Richmond-based investment firm that has invested in TemperPack three times since the company was founded.

"We like the company because their products are really some of the first products we had seen that could be truly competitive with Styrofoam, which is bad for the environment but is tough to compete with it because it is lightweight and cools effectively," said Wayne Hunter, a managing partner with Harbert.

"The market demand for sustainable packaging has only continued to grow since our initial investment," said Brian Carney, a general partner with Harbert. "The (TemperPack) team has done a great job of executing since our initial investment, and we think there is still a long runway ahead of these guys for their next phase of growth."

The $140 million investment will help the company expand production of its current packaging products while also bringing some new ones to market, Powers said. The new products are expected to include not just insulation for shipping products that need to be kept cool, but also sustainable packaging for shipping products that need to be protected such as electronics and furniture.

The company estimates that is a $30 billion worldwide market.

"We have been working on technologies and new products over the last couple of years," Powers said. "We have been focusing our budget and most of our people on expanding our ClimaCell brand, but now we get to commercialize some more of these technologies and products we have been working on.

Beckler said he foresees the company becoming a "multi-billion dollar, global company in specialty materials."

“We don’t define ourselves as a packaging company," he said. "We are a specialty materials and technology provider. Our materials are engineered solutions."

The company is a great example of a home-grown, Richmond-area business, said Anthony Romanello, executive director of the Henrico County Economic Development Authority.

"It is really a phenomenal enterprise, and of course they are providing a great service particularly during the pandemic, when so many things we needed were delivered to our homes in cold storage," he said. "To do it with recyclable materials makes it even better."