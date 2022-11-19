The Times-Dispatch Top Workplaces nomination deadline extended

So far, about 150 employers have signed up to participate in The Times-Dispatch’s annual Top Workplaces awards program. The response has been so strong that we’re extending the deadline to Jan. 6.

For the past decade, we’re recognized public, private, nonprofit and government employers with 35 or more workers. Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a 24-question survey.

Last year, 1,141 Richmond-area organizations and 17,937 employees took part in surveys before our awards event in May.

We’re once again partnering with the firm Energage, which conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets. It surveyed over 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in 2021.

Want to nominate someone?