'The war for talent is on:' With an increase in open jobs, Richmond area employers scramble to fill open positions

“We simply can’t pay enough to be competitive in the job market. If we did, we would have to increase our fees so much that no one would attend,” Vaughan said.

The remote work trend has also raised concerns about an unequal economic recovery, given that working remotely is an option available to a privileged few, according to the Associated Press. Only 14.4% of workers teleworked because of the pandemic in June, according the U.S. Department of Labor's monthly jobs report. Most work jobs at restaurants, schools, hospitals, factories and other places that require them to show up in person.

Raising wages

"Now hiring" signs have become a fixture on the doors of restaurants, gas stations and car washes all over town, often touting higher wages.

In May, McDonald's announced it would be raising hourly wages by an average of 10%, bringing hourly wages for entry level crew to between $11 and $17 an hour. But wages at McDonald’s in Virginia vary, as each franchise organization is responsible for setting their own wages and benefits offered to their employees.