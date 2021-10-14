The Weekly Bake boxes sweeten Fridays for local customers

North Side resident Marty Guthrie sometimes forgets that it’s Friday, until a knock on her door reminds her that Fridays are, indeed, the sweetest day of the week.
Each Friday, Guthrie and more than two dozen folks around town receive The Weekly Bake boxes from Jeannie Boisineau, otherwise known as the woman behind Richmond-based Superior Creamery and Confections. A Virginia Commonwealth University grad, former actress and casting agent, Boisineau got out of casting and television and movies five or so years ago and went to pastry school.
With Superior Creamery and Confections, she makes chocolate barks, marshmallows, gelato and candies and when she first started, sold them all around Richmond at boutique hotels, local candy and chocolate shops and more.
The pandemic, however, effectively shut down that part of her business as shops and hotels and others in the hospitality business closed.
But, Boisineau recalled, “I had a dream one night that I was putting baked goods in boxes and giving them to people.” She took that idea and ran with it.
As a “one-woman show” for now, she said, she typically makes up to 24 boxes each week. Signing up for a box happens online. Each Thursday on Superior Creamery’s Instagram page, Boisineau reveals what will be in the next week’s boxes. Sign-ups are first come, first served, starting Friday morning through Monday, or until she sells out.
Orders can be placed at www.theweeklybake.com or by following the link from Instagram.
The boxes are $35 plus tax, including delivery, and they always have at least three different items in them, and in quantities of four to eight of each item. She said she delivers within a 15-mile radius of metro Richmond and occasionally will go outside, but doesn’t go beyond a 25-mile radius.
Boisineau said she wants her treats to be accessible for many people. She said she currently has customers who buy from her every week, as well as others who save up and treat themselves once a month.
She and her cinematographer and producer husband, Bunt Young, make the deliveries, with help from some close friends, including actor Michael Goodwin, best known for his roles on “Law & Order” and movies like “The Dead Pool,” “Lincoln” and “Fair Game.” Goodwin lives in the Richmond area.
“I’m so lucky to have the whole village that I have around me,” Boisineau said.
Last week, Guthrie waited on her porch and said one of her favorite items — maple pecan sticky buns — was arriving that day. In addition to the maple pecan sticky buns, last week’s box included s’mores cupcakes and white chocolate lemon truffles.
This week’s box, for which orders are already closed, includes cheese & ale rolls, Twinkie whoopie pies and salame di cioccolato, a Italian salami-like chocolate roll made with nuts and homemade amaretti, or almond-flavored cookies similar to macarons.
A note card inside each box identifies the items and also provides any instructions, such as warming the sticky buns before eating.
“The boxes are heavy — they’re really packed,” said Guthrie, who’s been a customer for about a year.
“In this ... strange time, it feels like it’s really safe [because] she takes care with her delivery and presentation,” she said.
When she hears the doorbell ring on Fridays, she knows what’s coming: “Treats for the week.”
(804) 649-6945