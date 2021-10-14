The Weekly Bake boxes sweeten Fridays for local customers

Orders can be placed at www.theweeklybake.com or by following the link from Instagram.

The boxes are $35 plus tax, including delivery, and they always have at least three different items in them, and in quantities of four to eight of each item. She said she delivers within a 15-mile radius of metro Richmond and occasionally will go outside, but doesn’t go beyond a 25-mile radius.

Boisineau said she wants her treats to be accessible for many people. She said she currently has customers who buy from her every week, as well as others who save up and treat themselves once a month.

She and her cinematographer and producer husband, Bunt Young, make the deliveries, with help from some close friends, including actor Michael Goodwin, best known for his roles on “Law & Order” and movies like “The Dead Pool,” “Lincoln” and “Fair Game.” Goodwin lives in the Richmond area.

“I’m so lucky to have the whole village that I have around me,” Boisineau said.

Last week, Guthrie waited on her porch and said one of her favorite items — maple pecan sticky buns — was arriving that day. In addition to the maple pecan sticky buns, last week’s box included s’mores cupcakes and white chocolate lemon truffles.