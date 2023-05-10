Timmons Group, the largest engineering and technology company in the region, announced it will develop a 150,000 square-foot office building at the Springline at District 60 site in Chesterfield County.

The five-story building will be the new corporate headquarters for 400 Timmons Group employees. The firm currently has offices in downtown Richmond and the Southport Commerce Center in Chesterfield.

“This new facility is the next step in Timmons Group’s growth in the region and will help achieve our goal of attracting and retaining the best talent for our business so we can continue to provide unrivaled service to our clients,” Brian Bortell, President and CEO of Timmons Group, said in the announcement.

Timmons Group served as the civil engineering consultant for the Springline mixed-use project, located at the former Spring Rock Green shopping center near the Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway interchange.

After recognizing that the office building faced potential delays, the company saw an opportunity to move its headquarters to the new building and keep the project on schedule.

“Timmons’ announcement shows a strong commitment to the development of Springline and continued community revitalization in this area,” said Midlothian District Supervisor Mark Miller.

The Spring Rock Green property was purchased by the county in 2021, and the Board of Supervisors approved development of the property in 2022. Demolition of the old site began in March as the county announced the Springline at District 60 name for the new campus.

The offices at Springline are fully leased and will house employees from Chesterfield County Public Schools and the Department of Economic Development in addition to Timmons Group. The new property will also include residential units, retail outlets, a parking deck and sports and entertainment venues.

“Springline at District 60 will be an exceptional mixed-use community with convenient access to a number of wonderful amenities for our employees,” Bortell said.

A groundbreaking for the office building is expected before July, with construction estimated to be completed in early 2025.