2020 Top Workplace Awards, mega companies
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Local employees
|Years named
|1
|CarMax
|1993
|Public
|Automotive Retail
|5
|1,680
|7
|2
|Capital One Financial
|1994
|Public
|Banking
|9
|12,900
|7
|3
|T-Mobile
|1994
|Public
|Wireless communication
|12
|958
|7
|4
|Patient First
|1981
|Private
|Healthcare
|10
|984
|5
2020 Top Workplace Awards, large companies
|1
|Long & Foster Richmond Region
|1968
|Parent company
|Real Estate
|1
|754
|5
|2
|Pinnacle Living
|1948
|Nonprofit
|Senior living
|3
|540
|3
|3
|McKesson Medical-Surgical
|1950
|Parent company
|Healthcare distribution
|1
|756
|4
|4
|Allianz Partners USA
|1990
|Public
|Specialty insurance
|1
|850
|2
|5
|Elephant Insurance Services
|2009
|Parent company
|Auto insurance
|1
|649
|7
|6
|Apex Systems
|1995
|Public
|Staffing and consulting services
|3
|499
|4
|7
|EAB
|1983
|Private
|Advertising and marketing
|2
|543
|4
|8
|James River Insurance Co.
|2003
|Public
|Specialty Insurance
|1
|512
|6
2020 Top Workplace Awards, midsize companies
|1
|Premium of Virginia Richmond
|1976
|Private
|Beverage Distribution
|1
|222
|1
|2
|Skipwith Academy
|1996
|Private
|Daycare
|9
|175
|1
|3
|Timmons Group
|1953
|Private
|Heavy Construction & Civil Engineering
|4
|303
|2
|4
|Davenport & Company LLC
|1863
|Private
|Financial services
|1
|260
|6
|5
|DPR Construction
|1990
|Private
|Commercial construction services
|1
|164
|3
|6
|Napier ERA
|1958
|Private
|Residential real estate
|3
|130
|7
|7
|Joyner Fine Properties
|1973
|Private
|Residential real estate
|5
|186
|5
|8
|Recognizing Children's Gifts Behavioral Health Network
|2012
|Private
|Applied behavior analysis
|5
|139
|2
|9
|The Steward School
|1972
|Nonprofit
|Education - primary/secondary school
|1
|150
|5
|10
|Williams Mullen
|1909
|Private
|Law
|1
|241
|7
|11
|Columbia Gas of Virginia
|1847
|Public
|Natural gas utility
|1
|155
|5
|12
|Powhatan County
|1777
|Government
|County government
|1
|240
|1
|13
|Keiter
|1978
|Private
|Certified public accountants
|1
|154
|3
|14
|Marsh & McLennan Agency
|1916
|Public
|Business insurance
|1
|125
|1
|15
|Cherry Bekaert LLP
|1947
|Partnership
|Certified public accountants
|2
|144
|1
|16
|Colliers International
|1983
|Partnership
|Commercia real estate
|1
|206
|1
|17
|Encompass Home Health
|1998
|Private
|Home healthcare services
|2
|169
|3
|18
|ACAC Fitness & Wellness Centers
|1984
|Private
|Fitness and wellness center
|2
|200
|6
|19
|Carter Myers Automotive
|1924
|Private
|Auto dealership
|5
|306
|4
|20
|Virginia Lottery
|1988
|Government
|State government
|3
|240
|4
|21
|United Network For Organ Sharing (UNOS)
|1984
|Private
|Nonprofit
|2
|382
|7
|22
|Woodfin
|1977
|Private
|Home services
|1
|258
|1
|23
|Masonic Home Of Virginia
|1890
|Nonprofit
|Senior living
|1
|211
|3
|24
|Pulmonary Associates of Richmond
|1974
|Private
|Physicians practice
|5
|177
|2
|25
|Care Advantage
|1988
|Private
|Home health
|7
|198
|2
|26
|Super Radiator Coils
|1926
|Private
|Manufacturing
|1
|194
|2
|27
|UMFS/Charterhouse School
|1900
|Nonprofit
|Human services and education
|1
|290
|4
|28
|Commonwealth Primary Care
|2002
|Private
|Physicians practice
|10
|220
|4
2020 Top Workplace Awards, small companies
|1
|Paymerang
|2010
|Partnership
|Financial services and insurance
|1
|90
|2
|2
|Spinnaker Consulting Group
|2012
|Private
|Consulting
|1
|40
|1
|3
|Thompson Creek Window Company
|1980
|Private
|Exterior home renovations
|1
|39
|2
|4
|Gumenick Properties
|1947
|Private
|Development and property management
|7
|68
|7
|5
|Geoff McDonald and Associates
|1994
|Private
|Personal injury law
|1
|36
|1
|6
|Unboxed Technology
|2009
|Private
|Training and mobile application development
|1
|36
|5
|7
|Richmond Window Corp
|1954
|Private
|Replacement windows and door
|1
|98
|2
|8
|Auditor of Public Accounts
|1621
|Government
|State government
|1
|106
|7
|9
|The Yeatman Group
|2014
|Private
|Real estate
|1
|35
|1
|10
|Independent Container Line
|1985
|Private
|International transportation
|1
|62
|7
|11
|Town of Ashland
|1858
|Government
|Local government
|1
|66
|4
|12
|Foster Plumbing & Heating Inc.
|1989
|Private
|Plumbing
|1
|69
|1
|13
|Shockoe.com
|2010
|Private
|Mobile application development
|1
|39
|4
|14
|Howell's Heating & Air Condition
|1969
|Private
|HVAC services
|1
|75
|1
|15
|Total Quality Logistics
|1997
|Private
|Third party logistics
|1
|45
|2
|16
|Spectrum Transformation Group
|2010
|Private
|Behavioral health
|1
|44
|2
|17
|Commonwealth Eye Care Associates
|2000
|Partnership
|Ophthalmology
|2
|78
|5
|18
|New York Life Insurance Co.
|1845
|Parent company
|General office
|1
|65
|1
|19
|The London Company of Virginia
|1994
|Private
|Investmentadvisory firm
|1
|41
|1
|20
|Veritas School
|2000
|Nonprofit
|Primary / secondary school
|1
|88
|4
|21
|Swedish Match North America
|1887
|Public
|Consumer goods
|1
|94
|6
|22
|OneDigital Health and Benefits
|2000
|Private
|Vendor serving healthcare industry
|1
|77
|2
|23
|SanAir Technologies Laboratory
|2003
|Private
|Environmental testing laboratory
|1
|57
|3
|24
|Dominion Payroll
|2002
|Partnership
|Human capital management
|1
|86
|1
|25
|Robert Half
|1948
|Public
|Staffing and recruiting
|2
|48
|1
|26
|Impact Makers
|2006
|Private
|Management and IT consulting
|2
|67
|5
|27
|Apple Hospitality REIT
|1999
|Public
|Hospitality
|1
|60
|1
|28
|NXL
|1989
|Public
|Engineering, construction management
|1
|44
|3
|29
|Capital Square Realty
|2012
|Private
|Commercial real estate
|1
|41
|1
|30
|Fahrenheit Advisors
|2009
|Private
|Consulting
|1
|51
|2
|31
|KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care
|2009
|Private
|Pediatric urgent care
|3
|90
|4
|32
|Bonfire
|2013
|Private
|E-commerce
|1
|50
|1
|33
|Glave & Holmes Architecture
|1965
|Private
|Architecture
|1
|68
|7
|34
|ThompsonMcMullan
|1973
|Partnership
|Law
|2
|73
|1
|35
|A. Morton Thomas and Associates
|1955
|Private
|Consulting
|1
|45
|2
|36
|Commonwealth Endodontics
|1997
|Partnership
|Dentistry
|5
|38
|3
|37
|SyCom Technologies
|1996
|Private
|Value added reseller
|1
|103
|4
|38
|Hirschler Fleischer
|1946
|Private
|Law
|1
|122
|1
|39
|Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
|1983
|Private
|Oral surgery
|7
|90
|2
|40
|WayForth LLC
|2016
|Private
|Moving, estate, and financial solutions
|1
|65
|1