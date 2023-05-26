In the hospitality industry, employee retention is often a challenge. But not at The Country Club of Virginia, where 20% of the club’s 600-plus staff members have been at CCV for 10 years or more. Of that number, 8% have been with the club for 25 years or more.
That longevity is a testament to the club’s dedication to its core principles, Human Resources Director Molly Boese said. And it's what helped the club earn a spot as one of Richmond's Top Workplaces for a large company.
“What binds us together is that we are a service organization committed to serving our members and co-workers,” she said. “When an employee starts at CCV, each and every person is brought on-site for orientation not to their position, but to the club. We lay out the culture framework, the mission and our values.”
The club seeks to foster camaraderie with a regular roster of events that includes an off-site fall gathering for staff families and a breakfast with Santa in December. Pop-up events also ensure that the many staff members – from food service and bartenders to groundskeepers and athletic instructors – are able to take part, no matter what time of the day or night they work. Last December, for example, CCV celebrated being named the eighth best country club on the 2022-23 list of Platinum Clubs of America with 12 Days of Cheer. “We wanted everyone to be part of the celebration, no matter their role or shift,” said Director of Communications Ashley Payne.
CCV offers two ways employees can be recognized for stellar service. Monthly MVP awards are handed out by a panel that reviews nominations. But a more immediate recognition comes in the form of in-the-moment cards. This system allows any employee to acknowledge any other employee immediately. Cards can be redeemed for treats, a gift card or donated to the internal CCV Cares Foundation, which provides financial support for staff members facing unforeseen financial hardship.
In the end, Boese said, CCV offers employees a unique opportunity.
“When I think about a career for anybody – whether (someone is) just entering the labor market, or has taken a breath and wants to come back to the workforce, or is making a career shift – we offer multiple careers in one location,” she said. “People will start in one department, grow and go elsewhere. I have a member of my team who began in food and beverage and went to accounting, then human resources. Another team member began as a valet before coming to HR. That’s what makes us special. Our employees have voted us a top workplace, and the employees are what make that true.”