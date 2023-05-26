Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

John O’Reilly knows that the real estate business is all about relationships and community. When he founded Base Camp Realty in 2008, he built his business on referrals. Now, he encourages the agents working with him to do the same, even though the booming housing market of the past few years might seem to make connections less necessary.

“(Real estate) has always been about relationships, but in the past few years, it’s been about speed,” he said. “There are many agents who have only experienced a really robust market. The ways you generate business change a lot when the market isn’t as robust. When the market gets tighter and people aren’t in as much of a rush, (clients will ask), ‘Who brings the most value to me and my family in buying and selling my house?’”

In 2016, Base Camp Realty joined the Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate group, adding corporate support in systems, training, technology and opportunities.

“It gives our agents such an advantage; everyone recognizes the Better Homes & Gardens name, and you get a seat at the table,” O’Reilly said. “When you’re able to concentrate on the business of real estate – building relationships – and you have someone in the background taking care of technology, it makes things so much easier.”

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Base Camp took first place in the small companies category for Top Workplaces this year.

In-house support comes in the form of regular Wednesday night roundtables, where agents at every level gather to share information and perspectives.

“I buy the pizza and soda, but I’m not there,” O’Reilly said with a laugh. “It’s everything you wanted to ask, but didn’t want to. The (experienced) agents who show up to share get as much out of it as those coming in.”

Fostering relationships among the team is essential, he said. “We work when other people don’t, on nights and weekends. If you’re doing things correctly, and you’re building your business, you’re busy all the time. So we help each other when we can. It’s a giver’s game: If you do it for somebody else, then they’ll do it for you when you need it.”

The team also works together in the community; in 2020, the agency won a Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate national Community Involvement Award.

“We’re a community-first organization that happens to sell real estate,” O’Reilly said. “No one is going to buy a home until they are comfortable in the community. So we’re in the community: We volunteer at schools, food banks, with coat drives. Our agents personally volunteer. That’s who we are.

“There’s really no magic pill. It’s the basics: being the best you can be, putting in the time and effort. Our agents support each other; our (management) team supports the agents; I support them all.”