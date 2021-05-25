 Skip to main content
Capital One builds culture where 'everyone can thrive and find meaning' in their work
The culture at Capital One Financial Corp. is built on two core values: excellence and do the right thing.

“These values define who we are and guide how we work together, innovate and serve our customers and communities,” according to its nomination for the Top Workplaces.

Capital One — the No. 2 winner in the mega company category for Top Workplaces — is on a mission to change banking and help people by bringing “humanity, ingenuity and simplicity” to everyday banking experiences. It has been recognized in the Top Workplaces program for eight consecutive years, including ranking second each year since 2015.

The McLean-based financial services company has grown since its founding in 1994 into one of the 10 largest U.S. banks. It serves millions of customers across a wide set of businesses.

Its success is dependent upon harnessing the capabilities of more than 50,000 global employees, including 13,000 in the Richmond area, and providing a diverse and inclusive work environment.

“Our differences make us stronger, more innovative, nimble and resilient. We’re building a culture where everyone can thrive and find meaning, purpose and connection in their work,” the nomination states.

“We channel our creativity, curiosity and resources to ignite positive change, never settling for the status quo and always putting people first.”

The company supports communities in which employees live and work. “To ensure that we make real and lasting change, we rely on a vast network of nonprofit organizations and local leaders to enhance educational opportunities, provide job training, build safe and affordable housing, deliver financial education and promote small business development.”

In 2020, Capital One committed $50 million to support pandemic-related relief and recovery efforts in the communities it serves. It contributed $10 million to organizations advancing the cause of social justice for Black communities. And it announced an economic growth initiative in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods with a $200 million, five-year commitment.

The company offers medical, dental vision and prescription drug plans and unique benefits, including adoption/surrogacy reimbursement, fertility assistance and gender reassignment coverage, as well as parental leave for mothers, fathers and adoptive or foster parents. It offers paid time off, holidays, family care days and short- and long-term disability; and leaves of absence for personal reasons, military duty, bereavement and jury duty.

Capital One Financial Corp.

Founded: 1994

Headquarters: McLean

Local operations: main campus in the West Creek office park in Goochland County; data center in Chester; two Capital One Cafe banking locations; and other locations in Chesterfield and Henrico counties and Richmond.

What the company does: banking, credit card and financial services

Number of local employees: 13,000

Top local executive: Richard Fairbank, CEO

Years on list: eight

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"I am constantly learning. My results are recognized and rewarded. I have a seat at the table and a voice that matters."

"Capital One is diverse, innovative and caring. The company reaches out to the workforce to take stock of what employees think and what can be done differently."

"I have transparent objectives and goals for the year. I receive consistent feedback to enable my growth."

"I was given the opportunity to start a new career path. I was able to use my skills and learn new skills to be successful in my position."

"I have great support. Everyday is a new day. Constant learning and helping our customers is a great feeling."

"I am allowed not only to be challenged every day but also have balance when needed."

