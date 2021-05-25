Capital One builds culture where 'everyone can thrive and find meaning' in their work

The culture at Capital One Financial Corp. is built on two core values: excellence and do the right thing.

“These values define who we are and guide how we work together, innovate and serve our customers and communities,” according to its nomination for the Top Workplaces.

Capital One — the No. 2 winner in the mega company category for Top Workplaces — is on a mission to change banking and help people by bringing “humanity, ingenuity and simplicity” to everyday banking experiences. It has been recognized in the Top Workplaces program for eight consecutive years, including ranking second each year since 2015.

The McLean-based financial services company has grown since its founding in 1994 into one of the 10 largest U.S. banks. It serves millions of customers across a wide set of businesses.

Its success is dependent upon harnessing the capabilities of more than 50,000 global employees, including 13,000 in the Richmond area, and providing a diverse and inclusive work environment.

“Our differences make us stronger, more innovative, nimble and resilient. We’re building a culture where everyone can thrive and find meaning, purpose and connection in their work,” the nomination states.