Capital One was founded on the simple principle: Recruit great people and give them the opportunity to be great. The company has been leveraging that mantra to build and harness a workforce to achieve great things.

“Our people take pride in revolutionizing banking, making a difference for customers and fueling their own careers through learning and development,” the company said in a statement. “They spend their days immersed in a fast-moving, technology-forward environment where collaboration and a culture of belonging foster breakthrough ideas. They’re empowered to take on interesting, impactful work that’s disrupting an entire industry. All while having the support and flexibility to take care of what matters most to them.”

With around 13,000 employees, Capital One is the largest private employer in the Richmond area.

“We know that our associates’ lives extend beyond their professional roles, which is why we’ve built a culture that seeks to care for our associates and their families, allowing them to achieve balance," the company said.

The company has used employee feedback surveys in recent years to shape its workplace policies in ways that reflect the needs of its associates. Policies such as its pandemic-era hybrid work plan and “Invest in Yourself Days” – one day a month used for personal growth – have been entirely driven by employee feedback.

The past year was no different; with the company focusing on a host of new comprehensive benefits to boost its associates’ physical, emotional, financial and social well-being.

"It's our goal to offer a comprehensive set of benefits that provide our associates with affordable access to support and resources that meet their evolving needs. We’re committed to enabling our associates to not only grow and develop, but also to supporting their total well-being, and these offerings allow us to set them up for success," said Pam Ventura, vice president of benefits at Capital One.

Having a full education has been recognized as an area that impacts employee’s well-being. Capital One’s EdAssist program offers part- and full-time associates prepaid tuition assistance of up to $5,250 each year that can be used at 300 colleges and universities nationwide.

Emotional well-being and mental health were seen as a space in which employees could use support. The Total Rewards package has low- or no-cost virtual or in-person options for behavioral health counseling. It also has group classes for topics such as mindfulness, balance and sustaining happiness, plus access to TalkSpace – a mobile therapy app – and on-site health centers with mental health counseling.

The company also has an internal business resource group called Grey Matter for peer-led groups that discuss mental health illnesses, suicide prevention, domestic violence, substance abuse and the impacts of being a minority on mental health. The company wants that program to create a space in which leaders can share personal stories and build psychological safety for associates.

Capital One also helps its workplace with financial literacy programs. It recently launched a 30-minute self-paced program to help with practical strategies for sticking to a budget, building savings and getting rid of debt – topics associates said were most important to them.

The company accounted for inflation and the rising costs that have been thrust upon its employees in 2022. Capital One decided to hold health-related paycheck contributions flat this past year, and foot the bill for the difference.