Capital One seeks to channel creatively, curiosity and resources among employees

Capital One Financial Corp.’s success is dependent on how it can harness the capabilities of its employees and provide them with a diverse and inclusive work environment.
“This has been a leading focus of our company since our founding — and one that has earned us a continuous presence of Top Workplaces lists,” said Meghan Welch, senior vice president of human resources for the McLean-based company.
Capital One seeks to channel creativity, curiosity and resources to spark positive change, never settling for the status quo and always putting people first, Welch said.
“We are always looking for new ways to grow and empower our talented associates so that they can meet personalized development goals, learn valuable skills and take on new roles.”
The banking and financial services company, with a global workforce of more than 50,000, is the largest private employer in the Richmond region. Capital One placed second this year among the area’s mega companies.
“We are on a mission to change banking for good and help people succeed by bringing humanity, ingenuity and simplicity to their everyday banking experiences,” Welch said.
The company invests in learning programs, resources and technology to help employees reach their potential, she said.
Founded in 1994, Capital One remains focused on a simple principle — “attract great talent and give them the opportunity to be great,” Welch said. “Our differences make us stronger, more innovative, nimble and resilient.”
She added: “We’re building a culture where everyone can thrive and find meaning, purpose and connection in their work. Harnessing their collective wisdom enables us to bring breakthrough products and services to all our customers.”
Capital One’s offerings include parental leave, on-site health centers, flexible work schedules, contributions to 401(k) plans and educational assistance.
The benefits program is designed around the needs of employees, so they can grow professionally and personally — “enabling them to live their best lives,” Welch said.