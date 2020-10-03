Capital One seeks to channel creatively, curiosity and resources among employees

Capital One Financial Corp.’s success is dependent on how it can harness the capabilities of its employees and provide them with a diverse and inclusive work environment.

“This has been a leading focus of our company since our founding — and one that has earned us a continuous presence of Top Workplaces lists,” said Meghan Welch, senior vice president of human resources for the McLean-based company.

Capital One seeks to channel creativity, curiosity and resources to spark positive change, never settling for the status quo and always putting people first, Welch said.

“We are always looking for new ways to grow and empower our talented associates so that they can meet personalized development goals, learn valuable skills and take on new roles.”

The banking and financial services company, with a global workforce of more than 50,000, is the largest private employer in the Richmond region. Capital One placed second this year among the area’s mega companies.

“We are on a mission to change banking for good and help people succeed by bringing humanity, ingenuity and simplicity to their everyday banking experiences,” Welch said.