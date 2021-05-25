CarMax captures its eighth straight top award by encouraging employees to grow their careers and 'pursue bold, new ideas'

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, has reeled in the No. 1 spot for the eighth consecutive year as the Top Workplace in the Richmond region in the mega company category.
The Goochland County-based chain says it is driven by integrity, honesty and transparency in every transaction.
It has rolled out an omni-channel car buying experience, giving customers the ability to complete transactions from their homes, in stores or a combination of both.
“I’m continually impressed with our 25,000 associates nationwide, including more than 1,700 right here in Richmond, whose strong commitment to each other, our customers and our communities, make CarMax a great place to work,” said Diane Cafritz, CarMax’s senior vice president and chief human resources officer.
CarMax is a growing and innovative company with more than 1,400 open positions in existing and new locations, Cafritz said. Jobs are available in the Richmond area at its two store locations and its headquarters as well as at what it calls the customer experience center and at its digital and technology innovation center. Fully remote positions are open in technology and select product roles.
It’s not necessary to have an automotive background to work at CarMax, Cafritz said.
CarMax — with more than 220 stores nationwide — sold nearly 750,000 used cars and 450,000 wholesale vehicles at in-store auctions in the last fiscal year.
The culture is based on values of “doing the right thing, putting people first, winning together and going for greatness,” Cafritz said. “Innovation is part of the CarMax DNA, so we encourage our associates to explore their curiosity and relentlessly pursue bold, new ideas.”
CarMax is unique in part because of its focus on career development opportunities for employees, Cafritz said. “We have a supportive, collaborative environment that helps every associate define their career journey and achieve their best at work and in the community.”
Employees are encouraged to volunteer and give back, and it is their dedication that drives the company’s investments and partnerships. “While 2020 was an unprecedented year, our commitment to our communities remained constant,” Cafritz said.
The benefits package includes a 401(k) savings plan that employees can join on their first day of work. CarMax matches contributions up to 6% of pay. It also offers tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, flexible vacation time and cash rewards for completing healthy activities.
In addition to being a No. 1 top mega workplace in the Richmond area, CarMax has been recognized for the past 17 years on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, ranking No. 36 on this year’s list.