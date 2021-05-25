CarMax captures its eighth straight top award by encouraging employees to grow their careers and 'pursue bold, new ideas'

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, has reeled in the No. 1 spot for the eighth consecutive year as the Top Workplace in the Richmond region in the mega company category.

The Goochland County-based chain says it is driven by integrity, honesty and transparency in every transaction.

It has rolled out an omni-channel car buying experience, giving customers the ability to complete transactions from their homes, in stores or a combination of both.

“I’m continually impressed with our 25,000 associates nationwide, including more than 1,700 right here in Richmond, whose strong commitment to each other, our customers and our communities, make CarMax a great place to work,” said Diane Cafritz, CarMax’s senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

CarMax is a growing and innovative company with more than 1,400 open positions in existing and new locations, Cafritz said. Jobs are available in the Richmond area at its two store locations and its headquarters as well as at what it calls the customer experience center and at its digital and technology innovation center. Fully remote positions are open in technology and select product roles.

It’s not necessary to have an automotive background to work at CarMax, Cafritz said.