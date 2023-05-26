For the 10th year in a row, CarMax has been recognized as a Top Workplace by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The used-vehicle retailer, headquartered in Goochland County, placed second in the mega company category for 2023.
“Since day one, CarMax’s purpose has been to drive integrity by being honest and transparent in every interaction,” said Diane Cafritz, chief human resources officer at CarMax. “Our values — do the right thing, put people first, win together and go for greatness — not only underscore this purpose, but shape every interaction with our associates, customers and communities.”
In the past 12 months, CarMax added new and enhanced benefits based on feedback from its 2,600 Richmond-area employees. They include a temporary monthly gasoline allowance for commuting associates, expanded parental leave — full pay for 50% more time — expanded tuition assistance and a relaxed “Denim Friday” dress code.
“CarMax is a great place to work because of the culture,” said senior technology manager Edward Lockley. “Knowing the flexibility I have with work-life balance is the main reason I’d recommend CarMax to anyone looking for a new job opportunity.”
Last year, CarMax strengthened its diversity and inclusion initiatives by expanding quarterly training sessions to include such topics as generational diversity, diverse abilities, and cultural and gender identities. Team leaders facilitated conversations about how to apply the course concepts in their daily work.
“I love coming to work every day knowing that my opinions matter and that I’m respected, not just in words, but also in actions,” said Kerri Jenkins, a senior consultant for CarMax auction services. “The fact that I can feel comfortable walking up to anyone, including executives, and know I am listened to, is something that makes me happy to come back every day.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, CarMax expanded its associate experience team to respond to the evolving expectations of their associates. The company also offered a mindfulness training program that focused on mindful walking, mindful eating and coping with pandemic stress. Around 350 associates have participated in the growing program.
The company holds gatherings at such places as Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball games, the petting zoo and food trucks to provide fun outside of work. Associates are recognized and celebrated through an achievers platform points program, in which they can earn rewards for everyday needs, such as gas cards and Target gift cards.
Each June, the company connects with the community by taking part in CarMax Cares Month. During that period, thousands of associates donate their time through The CarMax Foundation’s volunteer team-builder program.
“Helping our communities thrive and making a positive societal impact is, and has always been, a core part of the CarMax culture,” Cafritz said. “We support the causes that are most important to our associates.”
Last June, CarMax worked with Shalom Farms, a Richmond nonprofit that provides healthful food to those with limited access; 150 associates traveled to Shalom’s farm in Powhatan County to get their hands dirty and help gather produce. The outings not only help the Richmond community, but also give CarMax employees a boost of motivation.
“Working for a company that has the same values as I do is important,” said senior accounting manager Melissa Ragsdale, who volunteered at Shalom Farms. “I have been with the company for over 22 years, and the passion and values my co-workers bring every day is what keeps me engaged as an associate.”
