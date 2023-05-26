EMPLOYEE COMMENTS | I LOVE MY JOB BECAUSE

"We have an amazing team of associates. I have fun every day I work. Integrity is our foundation. I help people achieve their goals."

"Because every day is different and I get to work with amazing people that appreciate the work that I do."

"CarMax genuinely cares about me as an individual. Work/life balance is not just a term used, it is real!"

"I am able to be myself. The environment is open and friendly. Also, CarMax takes care of their employees and does not accept any behavior that makes their employees feel unsafe".