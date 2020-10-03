 Skip to main content
CarMax, which values ‘integrity, honesty and respect,’ captures its seventh straight top award
CarMax Inc. nailed it again, ranking as the No. 1 Top Workplace among the Richmond area's mega companies for the seventh consecutive year.

CarMax Inc. nailed it again, ranking as the No. 1 Top Workplace among the Richmond area’s mega companies for the seventh consecutive year.

The Goochland County-based retailer, which has about 1,680 local employees, has taken the top spot in the mega-size category every year in the Top Workplaces program for companies with more than 900 employees.

“Beyond a doubt, our associates are what makes CarMax a great place to work,” said Diane Cafritz, chief human resources officer for the used-car giant.

“We are proud to offer them a fun, innovative and collaborative work environment with unmatched training and career growth opportunities,” she said.

CarMax, known for its no-haggle pricing, is transforming the automotive industry once again by offering customers the ability to buy a car on their own terms, whether from home, in a store or a combination of both, Cafritz said. The new omni-channel car buying experience is made possible by advanced technologies, which means CarMax is hiring talent in technology, product and data science expertise.

With the company’s rapid growth, the chain has opening for positions nationwide, she said, including at its five customer experience centers. The more challenging positions to fill are automotive service technicians and technology experts.

CarMax stands out in its breadth of career opportunities for employees. “We believe in leveraging our talent throughout our organization and provide growth opportunities for associates to lead in areas that may be new to them,” Cafritz said.

One employee wrote as part of the nomination process: “I get the chance to learn and grown my professional skills daily. The company creates an atmosphere where new ideas are encouraged and support is in place to help advance your career.”

Cafritz described the corporate culture as “people-first.”

“We treat everyone with integrity, honesty and respect,” she said. “No matter what role you have or where you work at CarMax, the one constant is that we all share a commitment to these values.”

CarMax enhances its benefits based on what matters most to employees, Cafritz said. That includes a 401(k) savings plan that employees can join on their first day at work. The company matches contributions in full up to 6% of pay.

It also offers discounts when employees buy cars in the company’s inventory. It gives cash rewards for competing in healthy activities, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance and flexible vacation time.

CarMax has 220 stores and 25,000 employees nationwide. Its first store opened on West Broad Street in Henrico County in September 1993.

The company has been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of Fortune magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work for” list. It ranked No. 20 on this year’s list.

CarMax Inc.

Founded: 1993

Headquarters: Goochland County

Local operations: corporate office in the West Creek office park in Goochland; a digital and technology center in the the Lady Byrd Hat building in Shockoe Slip; offices in the Canal Crossing building in Shockoe Bottom; and one store each in Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

What the company does: used-car retailer

Number of local employees: 1,680

Top local executive: William "Bill" Nash, president and CEO

Years on the list: seven

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"I am doing what I love and work with great people."

"CarMax values integrity, honesty and transparency. CarMax provides me with a great work/life balance."

"I am always happy going to work. I feel like I matter and love the culture and atmosphere."

"I am challenged in a positive work environment by a company that encourages community involvement and supports charitable causes."

"I am encouraged to learn and grow, and step out of my comfort zone."

"I can work at my own pace and I am not micro-managed."

"I feel comfortable sharing ideas even if they are out of the box and I know that everyone will listen and at least consider my idea."

"I get to work with smart, genuine people on fun, challenging work in a collaborative environment."

