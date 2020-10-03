CarMax, which values ‘integrity, honesty and respect,’ captures its seventh straight top award

CarMax stands out in its breadth of career opportunities for employees. “We believe in leveraging our talent throughout our organization and provide growth opportunities for associates to lead in areas that may be new to them,” Cafritz said.

One employee wrote as part of the nomination process: “I get the chance to learn and grown my professional skills daily. The company creates an atmosphere where new ideas are encouraged and support is in place to help advance your career.”

Cafritz described the corporate culture as “people-first.”

“We treat everyone with integrity, honesty and respect,” she said. “No matter what role you have or where you work at CarMax, the one constant is that we all share a commitment to these values.”

CarMax enhances its benefits based on what matters most to employees, Cafritz said. That includes a 401(k) savings plan that employees can join on their first day at work. The company matches contributions in full up to 6% of pay.

It also offers discounts when employees buy cars in the company’s inventory. It gives cash rewards for competing in healthy activities, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance and flexible vacation time.