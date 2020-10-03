CarMax, which values ‘integrity, honesty and respect,’ captures its seventh straight top award

CarMax Inc. nailed it again, ranking as the No. 1 Top Workplace among the Richmond area’s mega companies for the seventh consecutive year.
The Goochland County-based retailer, which has about 1,680 local employees, has taken the top spot in the mega-size category every year in the Top Workplaces program for companies with more than 900 employees.
“Beyond a doubt, our associates are what makes CarMax a great place to work,” said Diane Cafritz, chief human resources officer for the used-car giant.
“We are proud to offer them a fun, innovative and collaborative work environment with unmatched training and career growth opportunities,” she said.
CarMax, known for its no-haggle pricing, is transforming the automotive industry once again by offering customers the ability to buy a car on their own terms, whether from home, in a store or a combination of both, Cafritz said. The new omni-channel car buying experience is made possible by advanced technologies, which means CarMax is hiring talent in technology, product and data science expertise.
With the company’s rapid growth, the chain has opening for positions nationwide, she said, including at its five customer experience centers. The more challenging positions to fill are automotive service technicians and technology experts.
CarMax stands out in its breadth of career opportunities for employees. “We believe in leveraging our talent throughout our organization and provide growth opportunities for associates to lead in areas that may be new to them,” Cafritz said.
One employee wrote as part of the nomination process: “I get the chance to learn and grown my professional skills daily. The company creates an atmosphere where new ideas are encouraged and support is in place to help advance your career.”
Cafritz described the corporate culture as “people-first.”
“We treat everyone with integrity, honesty and respect,” she said. “No matter what role you have or where you work at CarMax, the one constant is that we all share a commitment to these values.”
CarMax enhances its benefits based on what matters most to employees, Cafritz said. That includes a 401(k) savings plan that employees can join on their first day at work. The company matches contributions in full up to 6% of pay.
It also offers discounts when employees buy cars in the company’s inventory. It gives cash rewards for competing in healthy activities, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance and flexible vacation time.
CarMax has 220 stores and 25,000 employees nationwide. Its first store opened on West Broad Street in Henrico County in September 1993.
The company has been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of Fortune magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work for” list. It ranked No. 20 on this year’s list.