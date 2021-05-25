Country Club of Virginia honors commitment to excellence throughout its 113-year history

The Country Club of Virginia, a private membership, family-oriented social club, is dedicating to providing excellence through it programs, activities, facilities and services.

It employs a staff or more than 500 and has an operating budget of more than $30 million.

“Our motto can be seen in everything we do: ‘An evolution to excellence through continuous improvement,’ ” according to the club’s nomination to the Top Workplaces.

Entering the competition for the first time this year, the country club — one of the largest in the country — placed No. 3 in the Top Workplaces large company category.

About 7,600 members belong to the club, which encompasses 1,111 acres with two clubhouses located 7 miles apart. The club has 54 holes of golf, 24 tennis courts, five squash courts, three paddle tennis courts, a fitness facility, five pools, multiple dining outlets and special event venues.

The country club was founded in 1908 by area residents who envisioned a large club with amenities to rival any in the Northeast. The Westhampton property is at Three Chopt and Cary Street roads. Members purchased the James River location off South Gaskins Road in Henrico County in the 1920s and built their championship course.