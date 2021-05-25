 Skip to main content
Country Club of Virginia honors commitment to excellence throughout its 113-year history
The Country Club of Virginia, a private membership, family-oriented social club, is dedicating to providing excellence through it programs, activities, facilities and services.

It employs a staff or more than 500 and has an operating budget of more than $30 million.

“Our motto can be seen in everything we do: ‘An evolution to excellence through continuous improvement,’ ” according to the club’s nomination to the Top Workplaces.

Entering the competition for the first time this year, the country club — one of the largest in the country — placed No. 3 in the Top Workplaces large company category.

About 7,600 members belong to the club, which encompasses 1,111 acres with two clubhouses located 7 miles apart. The club has 54 holes of golf, 24 tennis courts, five squash courts, three paddle tennis courts, a fitness facility, five pools, multiple dining outlets and special event venues.

The country club was founded in 1908 by area residents who envisioned a large club with amenities to rival any in the Northeast. The Westhampton property is at Three Chopt and Cary Street roads. Members purchased the James River location off South Gaskins Road in Henrico County in the 1920s and built their championship course.

“Throughout its history, CCV has honored a commitment to excellence and remains Richmond’s premier social and golf club,” according to its entry for the Top Workplaces.

THE COUNTRY CLUB OF VIRGINIA

Founded: 1908

Headquarters: Richmond

Local operations: 6031 St. Andrews Lane in Richmond, the site of the original clubhouse and 18-hole golf course; two other 18-hole courses in Henrico County.

What the company does: a private, member-owned social and golf club.

Number of local employees: 484

Top local executive: Phil Kiester, general manager

Years on list: one

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"I am challenged every day with new opportunities in a setting where the members and staff work together for the common good."

"I can create and implement ideas for the membership and staff to make the club successful."

"I have the right amount of oversight to be creative in my job and to get the things my departments needs to do."

"I am grateful for the ability to be a full-time fitness instructor with benefits -- that is so rare."

"The management is the best I have ever had in a workplace."

"There's never a dull moment, always something new and exciting."

"Honestly, it's the best place I have ever worked. From management to the staff and membership, it is nothing but friendly and professional."

