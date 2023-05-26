Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Again this year, DPR Construction bossed the rankings.

The California-based construction company, which has a Glen Allen headquarters, came in third this year in best midsize workplace, continuing its track record as a beloved company to work for, employees told The Times-Dispatch.

Maybe it’s due to the wine bar in the company’s offices, where bottles uncork after the company lands big projects or when an employee announces an engagement.

But it could also be due to the projects the company takes on: high-complexity buildings that challenge employees.

DPR is the construction company tapped for a number of big-budget Richmond projects, including the new Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. It’s also the company behind UVA’s Medical Center Hospital as well as a hefty renovation of the iconic Lucky Strike building in Libby Hill, which was retrofitted for the Arts & Letters Creative Co., a Richmond-based ad firm.

James Zocco, a project manager at DPR, said the company’s focus on technically challenging projects sets it apart from other construction companies. There’s a certain pride in execution, Zocco said, particularly when they’re able to complete tricky projects – like a data center for Facebook’s parent company, Meta – with no loose ends. “That’s the goal, and it sounds like an impossible goal, but I’ve lived it,” Zocco said.

The company promotes four core values to employees. They are: “integrity,” “uniqueness,” “ever-forward,” “enjoyment.”

Emily Covey, an operations manager in her 13th year with DPR, said the last two are her favorites. Covey worked on the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, which officially opened April 30.

She said that DPR managers use personality tests, known as enneagrams, to match up healthy project teams, she said. That leads to groups that gel naturally, Covey explained, and is a reason so many employees enjoy working at DPR.

Regarding “ever-forward,” she said it describes a top-down attitude at the company in which innovation is encouraged, regardless of status. She recalled an intern, with two weeks on the job, who pitched a redo of DPR’s clunky crane management system. The intern was later hired.

“It’s empowering to say that, if you think you can do something better, you have a voice to say that,” Covey said.