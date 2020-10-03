Employees choose Top Workplaces through survey

Who determines Top Workplaces? The best judges: the employees who work there.

For the seventh year, the Richmond Times-Dispatch has partnered with Philadelphia-based Energage to rank the Top Workplaces in the greater Richmond area.

The process is based on a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture. It also gives company insights about what makes them unique.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage’s CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization.”

The process began in September 2019, when The Times-Dispatch began seeking nominations for companies as Top Workplaces. Energage also reached out to companies in the region.

Throughout the process, 919 employers in the region were invited to have their employees take the survey. Any organization was eligible to participate, provided it had at least 35 employees in the region. Employers could be public, private, nonprofit, or governmental. There is no cost to enter the Top Workplaces program.