Employees choose Top Workplaces through survey

As employers take extraordinary steps to meet the needs of workers and customers during the pandemic, the Top Workplaces awards are recognizing those efforts.

For the eighth year, the Richmond Times-Dispatch has partnered with suburban Philadelphia-based Energage to rank the Top Workplaces in the greater Richmond area.

Survey feedback from employees is the sole basis for determining Top Workplaces. And that feedback serves as the ultimate test of how employers are responding in the age of COVID.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage’s CEO. “If COVID taught us anything, it’s that asking questions and listening to employees is critical to navigating this new world of work. More than ever, you need to be more intentional about your culture.”

The foundation of the Top Workplaces program is a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture. The feedback also gives companies insights about what makes them unique.

Surveying began in October, when The Times-Dispatch started running news articles and promotions to welcome nominations for Top Workplaces consideration.