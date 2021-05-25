Estes Express Lines takes care of team and family, gives back to community

Estes Express Lines, a freight transportation provider, is driven to deliver and provide custom logistics solutions.

Founded in 1931 with one driver — W.W. Estes — and one used truck, Estes Express has grown into the one of the nation’s largest freight transportation providers, with more than $3.5 billion in revenue last year.

The Richmond-based company now employs about 19,500 people across the country, including about 1,345 in the Richmond region and about 8,500 truck drivers nationwide.

“As a family-run company, we’ve always felt it was important to take care of our teammates and their families,” according to its nomination for the Top Workplaces.

Now in its fourth generation of operation with some of the founder’s great-grandchildren employed there, Estes Express placed No. 3 in this year’s Top Workplaces competition in the mega company category.

It is a carrier of choice for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and state-level emergency response organizations. In the past year, it provided COVID-19 support by delivering personal protection equipment .