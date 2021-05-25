 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Estes Express Lines takes care of team and family, gives back to community
0 comments

Estes Express Lines takes care of team and family, gives back to community

  • 0

Estes Express Lines, a freight transportation provider, is driven to deliver and provide custom logistics solutions.

Founded in 1931 with one driver — W.W. Estes — and one used truck, Estes Express has grown into the one of the nation’s largest freight transportation providers, with more than $3.5 billion in revenue last year.

The Richmond-based company now employs about 19,500 people across the country, including about 1,345 in the Richmond region and about 8,500 truck drivers nationwide.

“As a family-run company, we’ve always felt it was important to take care of our teammates and their families,” according to its nomination for the Top Workplaces.

Now in its fourth generation of operation with some of the founder’s great-grandchildren employed there, Estes Express placed No. 3 in this year’s Top Workplaces competition in the mega company category.

It is a carrier of choice for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and state-level emergency response organizations. In the past year, it provided COVID-19 support by delivering personal protection equipment .

The carrier gives back to communities it serves — near and far. Estes employees worked onsite in Puerto Rico to assist with the island’s recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017. During off-duty hours, employees volunteered their skills to repair children’s facilities in three communities.

The company has a long heritage of supporting and honoring the military. “We understand firsthand the value that military veterans bring to our workforce and our communications,” the Top Workplaces nomination states. It has been recognized as a top veteran-friendly employer at bestjobsusa.com

“We’ve been providing reliable shipping solutions to our customers for 90 years and have worked hard through the decades to build a robust transportation network, a reputation for dependability and an award-winning safety record,” the nomination states.

Estes Express offers flexible benefit plans for financial and physical health, a free wellness program to build financial security and an employee discount plan on purchases ranging from electronics to vacations. A relief fund provides short-term grants to cover unforeseen expenses from qualifying personal hardships or natural disasters. Recently, it helped team members affected by wildfires and hurricanes.

Estes Express Lines

Founded: 1931

Headquarters: Richmond

Local operations: corporate headquarters at 3901 W. Broad St. in Richmond; a truck terminal

What the company does: transportation

Number of local employees: 1,345

Top local executive: Robey W. “Rob” Estes Jr., CEO and president

Years on list: three

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"I am part of a well respected organization that is concerned not just for its bottom line but its community as well."

"We have the greatest opportunity to reach our customers and makes a difference in their live while growing our own careers."

"I am able to be flexible with my personal life and I get to talk to many people in my line of work."

"I am afforded the opportunity to have input into critical decisions, company strategy and my opinion matters to our leaders."

"I love my job because this is what I am naturally wired to do."

"I am not micro-managed. However, if I need help, my manager is there."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Richmond Times-Dispatch 2021 Top Workplaces
Business News

Richmond Times-Dispatch 2021 Top Workplaces

  • 0

Richmond Times-Dispatch 2021 Top Workplaces

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News