Estes Express Lines takes care of team and family, gives back to community

Estes Express Lines, a freight transportation provider, is driven to deliver and provide custom logistics solutions.
Founded in 1931 with one driver — W.W. Estes — and one used truck, Estes Express has grown into the one of the nation’s largest freight transportation providers, with more than $3.5 billion in revenue last year.
The Richmond-based company now employs about 19,500 people across the country, including about 1,345 in the Richmond region and about 8,500 truck drivers nationwide.
“As a family-run company, we’ve always felt it was important to take care of our teammates and their families,” according to its nomination for the Top Workplaces.
Now in its fourth generation of operation with some of the founder’s great-grandchildren employed there, Estes Express placed No. 3 in this year’s Top Workplaces competition in the mega company category.
It is a carrier of choice for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and state-level emergency response organizations. In the past year, it provided COVID-19 support by delivering personal protection equipment .
The carrier gives back to communities it serves — near and far. Estes employees worked onsite in Puerto Rico to assist with the island’s recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017. During off-duty hours, employees volunteered their skills to repair children’s facilities in three communities.
The company has a long heritage of supporting and honoring the military. “We understand firsthand the value that military veterans bring to our workforce and our communications,” the Top Workplaces nomination states. It has been recognized as a top veteran-friendly employer at bestjobsusa.com
“We’ve been providing reliable shipping solutions to our customers for 90 years and have worked hard through the decades to build a robust transportation network, a reputation for dependability and an award-winning safety record,” the nomination states.
Estes Express offers flexible benefit plans for financial and physical health, a free wellness program to build financial security and an employee discount plan on purchases ranging from electronics to vacations. A relief fund provides short-term grants to cover unforeseen expenses from qualifying personal hardships or natural disasters. Recently, it helped team members affected by wildfires and hurricanes.