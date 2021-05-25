Four businesses earn coveted top rankings among this year’s Top Workplace companies

The best workplaces in the Richmond region have been named.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch recognized 81 companies, government divisions or nonprofits for having the best workplaces. This is the eighth year for the Top Workplaces program.
Four of those companies are at the top in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small.
And one company — automotive retailer CarMax — is the only business that has received a first-place award all eight years in any category.
The top-ranking businesses in each of four size categories were disclosed at the Top Workplaces Awards program held virtually on May 25.
This special section on the area’s Top Workplaces showcases the first-, second- and third-place rankings of businesses in each of four size categories. It provides the ranking for all 81 companies within each of the size categories.
The section also acknowledges special award winners, who were determined based on standout scores on specific areas of the survey, such as leadership, values and direction.
This year, five companies are Top Workplaces in the mega category, eight businesses are in the large category, 25 companies are in the midsize category, and 43 businesses are in the small category.
Here are the businesses that placed first in each size category:
Mega category (900-plus employees): CarMax, the Goochland County-based automotive retail giant that opened its first store on West Broad Street in Henrico County in September 1993.
Large category (400-899 employees): Pinnacle Living, the Henrico County-based senior living provider with two residential communities in the Richmond area.
Midsize category (125 to 399 employees): Napier ERA, the Chesterfield County-based residential real estate brokerage with four area locations.
Small category (124 or fewer employees): Starling International Child Care & Learning Complex, a private day care and learning center founded in 1995.
The company rankings are based solely on a scientific employee survey process conducted by Energage, the Pennsylvania-based employee research firm that partners with The Times-Dispatch for the Top Workplaces program. Energage has conducted these types of surveys for dozens of newspapers.
Of the 81 companies on this year’s list, nine have been recognized each year since the program started eight years ago.
Two employers have been on the list for seven consecutive years, three businesses have been for six consecutive years, four companies for five consecutive years and seven workplaces for four consecutive years.
Twenty-six employers are newcomers to the list this year. Energage invited 901 companies in the Richmond region to participate in the program this year, and the firm surveyed 117 of those businesses or organizations. The surveyed companies employ nearly 31,000 people in the Richmond area.
The firm received survey responses from 16,745 employees on numerous topics affecting workplace life, from their views on leadership, managers, pay and benefits to training and work-life balance. It also looked at other factors including how employers encourage community involvement and how businesses promote diversity.
Employers who scored the highest locally — and exceeded national benchmarks — made the list.
The process was open to any employer in all sectors that had at least 35 employees in the region when the surveying was conducted from October through February.
Be on the lookout for the notices this fall about participating in the 2022 program.
You can get a jump on the process now by making a nomination at richmond.com/top-workplaces.
