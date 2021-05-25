Four businesses earn coveted top rankings among this year’s Top Workplace companies

The best workplaces in the Richmond region have been named.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch recognized 81 companies, government divisions or nonprofits for having the best workplaces. This is the eighth year for the Top Workplaces program.

Four of those companies are at the top in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small.

And one company — automotive retailer CarMax — is the only business that has received a first-place award all eight years in any category.

The top-ranking businesses in each of four size categories were disclosed at the Top Workplaces Awards program held virtually on May 25.

This special section on the area’s Top Workplaces showcases the first-, second- and third-place rankings of businesses in each of four size categories. It provides the ranking for all 81 companies within each of the size categories.

The section also acknowledges special award winners, who were determined based on standout scores on specific areas of the survey, such as leadership, values and direction.