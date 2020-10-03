Four executives in Richmond region honored for leadership; other area companies given special workplace recognition

Nash joined CarMax in 1997 as auction manager after holding a variety of accounting roles at consumer electronics retailer Circuit City Stores Inc. He was promoted as CarMax’s senior vice president of human resources and administrative services in 2011 before his appointment the following year to executive vice president, overseeing human resources, information technology, procurement, loss prevention, employee health and safety as well as construction and facilities.

“He has a vision and people seem onboard with that vision,” an employee wrote about Nash as part of the confidential survey. “I don’t think he has a big ego. He comes across as a humble and generous leader.”

Another employee wrote: “He is very approachable and truly cares about the people that work for the company in all areas and locations. He is a good combination of innovative as well as measured to ensure we are doing the right thing the right way.”

Large company: Alberto Schiavon, a native of Italy, has been CEO of Elephant Insurance Services LLC, an insurance company based in Henrico County, since November 2017.