Four locals executives and 12 companies receive special awards

He guided the company’s growth from one center in Chesterfield County to 76 centers and telehealth services in four states — Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

He established Patient First’s quality assurance programs, physician training standards and medical and service protocols.

An expert in ambulatory care, Sowers has delivered testimony to the Federal Trade Commission, Virginia Health Regulatory Board, Virginia Board of Pharmacy, members of the U.S. Congress and the Virginia General Assembly, the Medical Society of Virginia and the Richmond Academy of Medicine.

After serving as a flight surgeon in the Air Force, Sowers was an emergency room physician for six years before starting Patient First.

He is a graduate of the University of Virginia and the Medical College of Virginia. He serves on the board of trustees and board of advisors for the Virginia Health Care Foundation, and on the board of trustees of the Richmond Ballet.

Large company: Elena Edwards became CEO of Allianz Partners in June 2020, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Her immediate focus was to steer the insurance company through the worst crisis that the travel industry had ever experienced.