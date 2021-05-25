Good leaders choose to listen, then act

We’ve learned through the pandemic that listening to employees is even more important in a time of great stress than in normal times.

If you think you have a great workplace, or aspire to be a great workplace, then assessing how you are doing during a challenge is going to be more insightful than when things are fine.

So when is the best time to solicit employee feedback? Company leaders should ask themselves — and their leadership team — two questions:

1. Do you care what your employees think?

2. Does it matter what your employees think?

The first is a heart question, and the second is a head question. How leaders answer these two critical questions will determine if and when to ask employees for feedback. Don’t do it if the leadership team isn’t ready to take on that feedback.

Negative feedback is part of the human condition.

Some entrenched negative folks are going to provide that feedback. They’re going to see any challenge as an opportunity to turn up the volume.