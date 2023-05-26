Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Even though Greystar, the largest multifamily real estate company in the United States – handling both rental management and development – came to the region less than five years ago, the firm now manages more than 20 communities in central Virginia, with additional projects in planning stages.

Greystar's success, said Drew Harbrecht, the company’s director of real estate, can be traced directly to its employees.

“Greystar takes pride in a culture of acceptance, authenticity and camaraderie,” Harbrecht said. “We work hard to ensure that every team member feels supported and is genuinely proud of the organization they’re a part of. We don’t shy away from seeking greatness, and actively promote an environment where everyone can thrive personally and professionally.”

Greystar relies on regular employee engagement surveys to help team members thrive. “Many companies do (these) surveys; we live and die by this feedback,” Harbrecht said, adding that the company has responded to calls for wellness support.

“Our benefits package is now on par with the more progressive tech companies out West,” he said. “Every new hire gets three weeks of vacation, there are enhanced benefits for paternity leave and everyone has one personal day a quarter, in addition to PTO. We basically looked at the benchmarks across our industry and not only beat them, but doubled them. We want to hang on to our people and attract more people.”

An internal training division, with both instructor-led and on-demand online options, is key to how Greystar keeps consistency across its more than 20,000 employees. “We’re taking stock … on a regular basis, then we have a team of people to address what we’re doing well and what we need to work on,” he said.

Employees are also encouraged to participate in service opportunities, either with company-sponsored activities or on their own; team members are given three hours of paid company time for charitable endeavors every month.

“We believe that not only do we manage and build communities, we need to play an active role in what these communities represent,” Harbrecht said. “We are constantly looking for different organizations to partner with, not only to donate our time, but to rally support for those who live in our communities. That’s one of the most important things we do: having an influence on people’s lives and where they live.”

The bottom line, Harbrecht said, is that Greystar believes that good customer service starts with its employees.

“You can’t be great for your people and your customers if you’re not the best version of yourself,” he said. “As a company, we feel really strongly about providing resources and support so everybody can show up with 100% every day. Everybody has a voice and can contribute to the current and future success of the business.”