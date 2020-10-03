Here’s what appreciation really means

When it comes to feeling appreciated at work, what matters most to employees?

If you answered “pay,” think again. Research shows pay is low on the list.

Energage surveyed more than 20 million employees across 60,000 organizations over the past 14 years. We’ve learned one of the things that matters most to employees — what truly motivates them — is feeling appreciated.

Across all U.S. sectors and populations, appreciation ranks among the most important workplace culture drivers.

Our latest survey of employees in the Richmond region found that appreciation rates fourth in importance, topped only by these factors, in order: whether employees feel their organization is headed in the right direction; whether they feel they are working at their full potential; and whether they feel their job is part of something meaningful.

It’s important to note there is no definition for “appreciation” in our survey.

We don’t tell employees how — or in what ways — they should gauge their feelings about it. They use their own definition, and even more, employees know it when they feel it. And they can also readily distinguish between what’s authentic and what’s simply lip service.