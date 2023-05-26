Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The pharmaceutical industry is filled with companies building medicines and treatments to help people with ailments - from small aches and pains to life-threatening conditions.

Few of those are as nuanced as the addictions treatment space, where the patient population is both in dire need of medicines and hard to reach. It takes a special workforce to drive those helpful drugs toward people in need.

Enter Indivior PLC, which can trace its roots back to 1994 when its former parent company created a business group for buprenorphine, a drug that helps manage opioid addiction. Today, the company has expanded that portfolio and is soon to branch into the newest stage of the ongoing opioid epidemic: fentanyl treatments.

While many other companies drive their workforces with teambuilding programs and workplace culture, Indivior’s people come to work on a quest to have an impact on the lives of real people.

“People come here every day really driven by what our patients need,” said Nina DeLorenzo, chief global impact officer for Indivior. “And we have a very special patient population, people who have addiction issues and mental health issues, and our folks come in every day knowing that they're helping this population. We're really committed. People feel that commitment every day to come in and help break down the stigma associated with mental health problems and addiction problems.”

Indivior is readying the release of new medicines targeted at all sides of addiction, from a nasal injectable that can help someone in the throes of a fentanyl overdose, to medications that help manage the cravings when a person is on the road to recovery. It's currently focused on drugs of abuse such as opioids, alcohol and marijuana.

“It is a difficult space. It's a hard disease to treat. A lot of people don't realize that there are medicines for these diseases,” DeLorenzo said. “And there is the stigma attached. Instead of people treating it like the disease that it is, people treat it as if it’s a moral failure. And a lot of companies just don't want to touch that space. But we are in it, and we're in it to stay and we are not going to let these people down.”

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the stigma around addiction is one of the greatest barriers for people with substance-use disorders to overcome, and can cause people not to receive treatment or be as productive from treatments.

The culture of science permeates all corners of the company where its research and development efforts are at the cutting edge of addictions science, led by Dr. Christian Heidbreder, a world leader in psychopharmacology.

DeLorenzo said Indivior made it through the pandemic with strong retention numbers despite the ongoing fight for talent.

The company is driven by its six guiding principles: focus on patient needs to drive decisions, seek the wisdom of the team, believe that people's actions are well-intended, care enough to coach and see it, own it and make it happen.

Those values help keep everyone at the company focused on its mission.

"The better that we do for our company, the better we do for our patients," DeLorenzo said. "The two are inextricably linked."