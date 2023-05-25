Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Through its “Markel Style,” international insurance giant Markel has been striving for excellence over the past 40 years.

Those values for the zealous pursuit of excellence, looking for a better way to do things and reaching one’s full potential were written down when the company first went public in 1986. Everyday employees are at the heart of those goals.

“Everything we do is guided by that, and it starts, really, before people even join Markel,” said Sue Davies, chief human resources officer for Markel. “How are we thinking about prospective employees, interns or early careers all the way through the employee life cycle? And what are the things that you do at each stage to deliver on commitments that we set out for our employees?”

Today, Markel has about 1,900 employees across the Richmond area, where it’s headquartered.

In keeping its promise to create an environment in which employees can reach their goals, Markel is always surveying its workforce to keep a finger on the pulse of what they need to be successful.

Hybrid work is one area in which the company has taken the lead from employees' desires. Markel decided to operate under a hybrid schedule with three days in-person work and two days at home in the summer of 2021 when the world was returning to work.

Markel also adopted a hybrid policy that allows its employees to do their work from almost anywhere for one week during the year.

“The one requirement is that it’s somewhere that you’re legally allowed to work,” Davies said. “People have used it to go to the beach. Say, they’ve managed to tag along if family were going to the beach; maybe traditionally, they’ve gone for a week, but now they go for two weeks, and they work remotely for the other week. I think it gives people more flexibility and that’s been well-received.”

Markel also doubled down on other programs to help with the overall health of its employees.

The company sprouted groups for members of traditionally underrepresented demographics who work at the company. It has groups for Black engagement, LGBTQ+, a veterans network and another for young professionals. Each is driven by an executive sponsor. The company is creating a global employee network to look at aspects of well-being, such as physical, mental and financial health.

Community engagement has been a drumbeat for the company’s workplace culture, Davies said. It introduced a “Dollars for Do-ers” for all U.S. offices in which the company matches donation dollars with an employee’s volunteer hours. Markel has also given volunteers time off, with the focus of having team volunteer hours.

All of these programs and mentalities have been important during the “great war for talent” in which employers have recently focused on retaining their current employees amid a shortage of qualified workers. Markel has promoted around 700 people within its 5,000-person organization since 2021.

That mission to find better people has also meant educating would-be workers about all of the possible careers inside of an insurance agency, which can sometimes appear to be secretive to the outside world, Davies said.

“It's an exciting business to be in. We view insurance as keeping that global economy running and allowing people to do their business and take the risks that they need to take,” Davies said. “So if we can make sure people are there and supported, then that keeps the whole thing moving in a positive direction.”