Planning is well underway for the celebration of Mango Salon’s 20th birthday in October.

“We’re getting a jump-start by rolling out a new loyalty rewards program,” said Cari Shannon, vice president for marketing and operations. “We have a fair amount of designers and guests who have been with us since the very beginning; anything we can do to reward them, we want to.”

This year, Mango Salon took home second place in the small companies category for Top Workplaces.

The Mango ethos, as established by founders and owners Pat and Bobbi Heaney, focuses on meeting the needs of two distinct client groups: Guests who walk in the door are clients of the salon teams; salon teams are clients of the corporate team.

“Our salon teams are focused on providing amazing service to guests so they come back,” Shannon said. “Central office works with our designers to make sure they have everything they need, (so we) get input and feedback from them on an ongoing basis.”

With 75 staff members and three salon locations – Westhampton on Grove Avenue, Gayton Crossing in western Henrico County and GreenGate in Short Pump – plus a corporate office, communication happens in multiple ways, Shannon says. A text including team celebrations, class and apprentice updates, and video links goes out to all team members on Mondays. Salon managers host weekly huddles and meet biweekly with corporate staff. Quarterly, each salon team sits with the owners and operations team to brainstorm new approaches.

“There are some commonalities, so teams may build on an idea that another location came up with,” Shannon said. “Some ideas work across the board; others don’t.”

Education is central to how Mango supports its hair designers’ career advancement. As stylists accrue experience, maintain a regular guest base and expand skill sets, they are promoted to a higher design level, which brings increased base pay, commission percentage and benefits.

“(Co-founder) Bobbi (Heaney) was a lifelong hairstylist, so she knows how physical a job it is and how (in most salons) the only way a stylist can earn more is to work more than 40 hours a week,” Shannon said. “We want our designers to work smarter, not harder.”

There’s also a Mango Academy, in which unlicensed newcomers can be hired as apprentices under a Virginia Department of Labor and Industry program and learn while being paid above minimum wage. “Instead of paying $25,000 for cosmetology school, you can work 3,000 hours and earn your license,” Shannon said. “It’s a good opportunity to jump right into a career.”

Shannon says the company is holding firm to its original ethos. “We’re a flat organization,” she said. “We want everybody to feel comfortable voicing their opinions. Any person can come up with a great idea, and we can take that and run with it.”