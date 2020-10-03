 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McKesson Medical-Surgical values integrity, accountability and respect among employees
0 comments

McKesson Medical-Surgical values integrity, accountability and respect among employees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McKesson Medical-Surgical’s culture is centered on improving care and improving lives.

“At McKesson, we’re driven to improve care in every setting — one product, one partner, one patient at a time,” according to the company’s nomination application for Top Workplaces. “Because when we improve care, we’re helping to improve lives. And that’s what motivates all 78,000 McKesson employees around the world, every day.”

Henrico County-based McKesson Medical-Surgical placed third in the large company category for Top Workplaces in the Richmond area. It is an affiliate of McKesson Corp., the Texas-based company that distributes pharmaceuticals and provides health information technology, medical supplies and care management tools.

McKesson Medical-Surgical provides medical/surgical supplies and equipment to physician offices, home care agencies, long-term care facilities and surgery centers. It employs 756 workers in the Richmond region.

Company values encompass integrity, a customer-first approach, accountability, respect for each other and a continuous journey toward excellence.

“We have a strong culture of health, with programs that support physical, mental and financial well-being for our employees and their families, including parental leave for moms and dads,” the company said in its application.

“We hear time and again from our customers that they choose McKesson for our follow-through and customer-focused service,” the application states. “Our customers are at the center of everything we do.”

A competitive and comprehensive benefits plan includes a voluntary wellness program, wellness resources, retirement planning, a spectrum of medical benefits options and employee courses to advance education and development.

McKesson Medical-Surgical

Founded: 1950

Headquarters: Henrico County

Local operations: Office on Mayland Drive

What the company does: Provider of medical and surgical supplies and equipment

Number of local employees: 756

Top local executive: Stanton McComb, president of McKesson Medical-Surgical

Years on the list: four

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"I am able to do the work that I love with the flexibility that I need for my family."

"I am able to try out new solutions and get full support from my management."

"I am constantly learning and growing in my position. Every day I learn something new."

"I can innovate and leverage technology to bring new medicines and healthcare products to patients who need them."

"I can see clearly how what I do makes an impact. My manager is wonderful - always supportive and open to discussion. Always willing to work through questions and issues."

"I feel trusted to do the job I was hired for and I am not micromanaged."

"I get to do what I want for a career and be able to live a balanced life and support my family."

"I've worked similar positions in other industries and, by far, this has been the best. Shockingly bthe best. I've not been with a manager or upper management that wanted to hear ideas and feedback from the employees like they do here."

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

2020 Top Workplaces in Richmond
Top Workplaces

2020 Top Workplaces in Richmond

  • 1 min to read

The Times-Dispatch’s seventh annual report on the area’s Top Workplaces reveals the first-, second- and third-place rankings of businesses in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News