McKesson Medical-Surgical values integrity, accountability and respect among employees

McKesson Medical-Surgical’s culture is centered on improving care and improving lives.

“At McKesson, we’re driven to improve care in every setting — one product, one partner, one patient at a time,” according to the company’s nomination application for Top Workplaces. “Because when we improve care, we’re helping to improve lives. And that’s what motivates all 78,000 McKesson employees around the world, every day.”

Henrico County-based McKesson Medical-Surgical placed third in the large company category for Top Workplaces in the Richmond area. It is an affiliate of McKesson Corp., the Texas-based company that distributes pharmaceuticals and provides health information technology, medical supplies and care management tools.

McKesson Medical-Surgical provides medical/surgical supplies and equipment to physician offices, home care agencies, long-term care facilities and surgery centers. It employs 756 workers in the Richmond region.

Company values encompass integrity, a customer-first approach, accountability, respect for each other and a continuous journey toward excellence.