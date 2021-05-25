Napier ERA strives to provide positive, collaborative work environment

Napier ERA, the No. 1 ranked Top Workplace in the midsize company category, emphasizes teamwork, support, caring, community and fun.

“We’re family,” said Jim Napier, president of the Midlothian-based residential real estate brokerage. “We strive to provide a positive and collaborative work environment and that allows our employees the flexibility to balance their family and professional lives.”

The family approach has led to longevity among employees and sales agents, he said, noting that some have been with the company for more than 30 years.

Napier ERA, which has four locations in the Richmond area and 125 associates, was founded in 1958. It remains a locally owned family business. It has been recognized in the Top Workplaces program for eight years.

The quality of associates and the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service has been the foundation for its success, according to its nomination for Top Workplaces.

“Our culture is one of respect and includes values, ethics, expectations, goals and a supportive work environment,” Napier said.