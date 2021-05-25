Napier ERA strives to provide positive, collaborative work environment

Napier ERA, the No. 1 ranked Top Workplace in the midsize company category, emphasizes teamwork, support, caring, community and fun.
“We’re family,” said Jim Napier, president of the Midlothian-based residential real estate brokerage. “We strive to provide a positive and collaborative work environment and that allows our employees the flexibility to balance their family and professional lives.”
The family approach has led to longevity among employees and sales agents, he said, noting that some have been with the company for more than 30 years.
Napier ERA, which has four locations in the Richmond area and 125 associates, was founded in 1958. It remains a locally owned family business. It has been recognized in the Top Workplaces program for eight years.
The quality of associates and the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service has been the foundation for its success, according to its nomination for Top Workplaces.
“Our culture is one of respect and includes values, ethics, expectations, goals and a supportive work environment,” Napier said.
The company is committed to making the community a better place to live and work, supporting such efforts as the Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center, the local Marine Toys for Tots, Backpacks of Love, Tech for Troops and the Christmas Mother.
“Giving back to our Central Virginia community is considered one of our primary missions,” the nomination forms states. Napier ERA received the inaugural Circle of Light for Community Leadership Award by ERA Real Estate in 2011 for its commitment to business and charity and was recognized in 2013 by the Richmond Association of Realtors for civic leadership.
The company provides group health and dental insurance plans, paid vacation days and paid sick days.
“We always look at performance, cost of living metrics and overall economic factors when determining raises and bonuses,” Napier said. “Based on those metrics, we were pleased to provide year-end bonuses and raises for our employees. They all earned and deserved them.”