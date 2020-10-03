Paymerang scoops top spot for its culture, perks and camaraderie

Everyone working at Paymerang tries to make the workplace better for colleagues.
“We celebrate one another during our highs and comfort each other during our lows, which I never experienced until I worked here,” said Felicia Gatling, an enrollment specialist.
Gatling said she thinks the electronic payables company, even as it grows, will continue “to stay connected and preserve the Paymerang way.”
“What makes Paymerang a top workplace is our culture,” she said. “No matter your race, beliefs or gender, there is a place for you here.”
Paymerang was ranked at No. 1 in the small company category. It was one of 40 participants with 124 or fewer employees in the region competing for the top spot.
“We live by the highest ethical standards, and we simplify complex problems and make payments easy,” according to the write-up for the nomination.
Founded in 2010, Paymerang helps clients across the country with their account payables.
Software developer Anya Kilpatrick said she continues to be impressed by her fellow workers and their drive to do their best.
“That constant energy and desire to do better every day is truly unique at Paymerang,” Kilpatrick said. “We grow and celebrate every new milestone together. And we never forget to have some fun now and then, too.”
Chibundu Mgabwu, senior software engineer, said what keeps him at Paymerang is the “opportunity to work with very smart and friendly co-workers on some of the most salient and challenging problems in the payment industry.”
Paymerang provides 18 days of paid time off plus 10 paid holidays, pays 100% of medical and dental premiums and contributes a nonelective 6% to 401(k) plans. It also provides free snacks.
“In my time here, the benefit that I have valued the most is parental leave,” said Chris Carlton, sales development representative. “My wife and I were incredibly blessed last year to have our third child.”
The office threw a surprise baby shower for his growing family. While out on paternity leave, he received multiple messages from his colleagues asking about his new daughter. “She wasn’t just part of my family but part of my work family,” Carlton said.
“The benefits Paymerang provides aren’t just another line in a human relations policy book,” he said. “They are woven into the fabric of the company.”