Paymerang scoops top spot for its culture, perks and camaraderie

Everyone working at Paymerang tries to make the workplace better for colleagues.

“We celebrate one another during our highs and comfort each other during our lows, which I never experienced until I worked here,” said Felicia Gatling, an enrollment specialist.

Gatling said she thinks the electronic payables company, even as it grows, will continue “to stay connected and preserve the Paymerang way.”

“What makes Paymerang a top workplace is our culture,” she said. “No matter your race, beliefs or gender, there is a place for you here.”

Paymerang was ranked at No. 1 in the small company category. It was one of 40 participants with 124 or fewer employees in the region competing for the top spot.

“We live by the highest ethical standards, and we simplify complex problems and make payments easy,” according to the write-up for the nomination.

Founded in 2010, Paymerang helps clients across the country with their account payables.

Software developer Anya Kilpatrick said she continues to be impressed by her fellow workers and their drive to do their best.