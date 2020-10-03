 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pinnacle Living culture embraces ‘diversity, respect, enriching life’s journey’
0 comments

Pinnacle Living culture embraces ‘diversity, respect, enriching life’s journey’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pinnacle Living has developed a culture for employees that focuses on respect and high standards.

“Our person-first philosophy places significant value on developing a highly engaged, committed team of professionals who strive to fulfill our mission of enriching life’s journey for those we serve,” said Christopher P. Henderson, president and CEO of Pinnacle Living.

The Henrico County-based senior-living facility owner ranked second in the category of large companies.

It owns and operates five senior living communities in Virginia, including the Hermitage Richmond and Cedarfield in Henrico.

“Our work environment is our resident’s home,” he said. “This creates a sense of community at each of our work locations that affirms resident choices, fosters relationships, embraces diversity and respect, demonstrates hospitality and adheres to high standards.”

Daily work and strategic goals are driven by a vision of culture in which age does not define a person, Henderson said.

The Pinnacle Living culture requires highly skilled people who work collectively for the good of the people served, he said. It offers opportunities for employees to grow in their understanding of the mission and values.

The company provides health insurance benefits for employees who work more than 20 hours a week, paid time off and a tax-sheltered annuity program with a matching component based upon contributions and tenure.

Each community offers incentives tailored to its workforce, such as recognition programs, subsidized meal programs and subsidized memberships in programs that promote wellness.

“Team member recognition programs at each community along with team member-led committees create and maintain a spirit and culture that promotes a sense of community, embraces celebration, inclusion and team building,” Henderson said.

Pinnacle Living

Founded: 1948

Headquarters: Henrico County

Local operations: three, including the headquarters and the senior living communities of Cedarfield in Henrico and the Hermitage in Richmond

What the company does: provides houses, apartments, assisted living and memory support residences for seniors and people of all ages and abilities

Number of local employees: 540

Top local executive: Christopher Henderson, president and CEO

Years on the list: three

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"I feel part of an organization that values what we do here every day. My fellow team mates are fun, friendly and willing to help beyond their particular area of work."

"I feel like a vital part of the team. It is a very warm and friendly place to work."

"I am living my life-long dream of working with the senior population."

"I have really good hours and I have some fun while getting the job done. Residents make it enjoyable to come each day just to put smiles on their faces."

"I have the opportunity to meet amazing people and work with supportive, fun, caring individuals."

"I love that this facility is so organized. I love the benefits. It's a very close relationship with all staff."

"I love working with the residents. I have learned so much working with them."

"The nonprofit leadership model promotes a resident-first approach. We have a strong volunteer base and a volunteer coordinator who adds to much quality to our programs."

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

2020 Top Workplaces in Richmond
Top Workplaces

2020 Top Workplaces in Richmond

  • 1 min to read

The Times-Dispatch’s seventh annual report on the area’s Top Workplaces reveals the first-, second- and third-place rankings of businesses in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News