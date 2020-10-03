Pinnacle Living culture embraces ‘diversity, respect, enriching life’s journey’

Pinnacle Living has developed a culture for employees that focuses on respect and high standards.

“Our person-first philosophy places significant value on developing a highly engaged, committed team of professionals who strive to fulfill our mission of enriching life’s journey for those we serve,” said Christopher P. Henderson, president and CEO of Pinnacle Living.

The Henrico County-based senior-living facility owner ranked second in the category of large companies.

It owns and operates five senior living communities in Virginia, including the Hermitage Richmond and Cedarfield in Henrico.

“Our work environment is our resident’s home,” he said. “This creates a sense of community at each of our work locations that affirms resident choices, fosters relationships, embraces diversity and respect, demonstrates hospitality and adheres to high standards.”

Daily work and strategic goals are driven by a vision of culture in which age does not define a person, Henderson said.

The Pinnacle Living culture requires highly skilled people who work collectively for the good of the people served, he said. It offers opportunities for employees to grow in their understanding of the mission and values.