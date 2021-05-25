Pinnacle Living focuses on enriching life's journey, creating community, fostering relationships

Pinnacle Living, a senior living provider with two residential communities in the Richmond area, puts residents first, not the task at hand.

“Our person-centered philosophy places significant value on developing a highly engaged, committed team of professionals who strive to fulfill our mission of enriching life’s journey for those we serve,” said Michael Shaw, executive director of the Cedarfield community in Henrico County.

The Henrico County-based company, which operates Cedarfield, Hermitage Richmond and three other senior living communities in Virginia, took first place among large companies in the Top Workplaces program in the Richmond region.

The company said it promotes a sense of community and embraces inclusion and team building.

Employees spend their work days in the homes of residents. “Our work environment is our resident’s home,” said Amy Chapman, executive director of Hermitage Richmond. “This creates a sense of community at each work location that affirms resident choice, fosters relationships and embraces diversity and respect,” she said.