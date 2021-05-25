 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pinnacle Living focuses on enriching life's journey, creating community, fostering relationships
0 comments

Pinnacle Living focuses on enriching life's journey, creating community, fostering relationships

  • 0

Pinnacle Living, a senior living provider with two residential communities in the Richmond area, puts residents first, not the task at hand.

“Our person-centered philosophy places significant value on developing a highly engaged, committed team of professionals who strive to fulfill our mission of enriching life’s journey for those we serve,” said Michael Shaw, executive director of the Cedarfield community in Henrico County.

The Henrico County-based company, which operates Cedarfield, Hermitage Richmond and three other senior living communities in Virginia, took first place among large companies in the Top Workplaces program in the Richmond region.

The company said it promotes a sense of community and embraces inclusion and team building.

Employees spend their work days in the homes of residents. “Our work environment is our resident’s home,” said Amy Chapman, executive director of Hermitage Richmond. “This creates a sense of community at each work location that affirms resident choice, fosters relationships and embraces diversity and respect,” she said.

The culture is designed to enrich the lives of those who work and live at Pinnacle Living, said Christopher P. Henderson, president and CEO of Pinnacle Living. It is based on the vision that age does not define a person.

“As the needs and expectations of seniors continue to evolve and shift, Pinnacle Living remains committed to enriching the well being of all persons as they age and to celebrating the many ways older adults make a difference in our senior living communities and the broader Richmond community,” Henderson said.

Since its founding in 1948, Pinnacle Living has sought to be a leader and innovator in developing and providing communities for the ever changing needs of seniors, he said.

“Our team members recognize the need for forward thinking programs and services,” according to the nomination form for the Top Workplaces. “Whether in our residents’ houses or apartments, assisted living, memory support residences or in higher levels of living, we focus on autonomy and self-direction.”

The company offers health insurance for all employees who work more than 20 hours a week, paid time off and a tax-sheltered annuity program that has a matching component based on contributions and tenure.

Each community offers incentives tailored to their work forces, such as recognition programs, subsidized meal programs and subsidized memberships in wellness programs.

Pinnacle Living

Founded: 1948

Headquarters: Henrico County

Local operations: three, including the headquarters and senior living communities Cedarfield in Henrico and Hermitage Richmond in Richmond.

What the company does: senior living provider, including houses, apartments, assisted-living and memory support residences.

Number of local employees: 501

Top local executive: Christopher Henderson, president and CEO

Years on list: four

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"The residents are very loving and I care about each and everyone of them."

"I make meaningful differences in the lives of team members and residents."

"I am able to grow professionally and my boss encourages that growth and helps me along the way."

"It allows me to be creative and constantly explore new opportunities."

"This organization does its very best for residents and team members to have purpose in their lives. It's a joy to work with such wonderful people."

"I have the freedom to recommend ways to improve our process and can trust that it will actually be heard and considered."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Richmond Times-Dispatch 2021 Top Workplaces
Business News

Richmond Times-Dispatch 2021 Top Workplaces

  • 0

Richmond Times-Dispatch 2021 Top Workplaces

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News