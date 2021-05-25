Pinnacle Living focuses on enriching life's journey, creating community, fostering relationships

Pinnacle Living, a senior living provider with two residential communities in the Richmond area, puts residents first, not the task at hand.
“Our person-centered philosophy places significant value on developing a highly engaged, committed team of professionals who strive to fulfill our mission of enriching life’s journey for those we serve,” said Michael Shaw, executive director of the Cedarfield community in Henrico County.
The Henrico County-based company, which operates Cedarfield, Hermitage Richmond and three other senior living communities in Virginia, took first place among large companies in the Top Workplaces program in the Richmond region.
The company said it promotes a sense of community and embraces inclusion and team building.
Employees spend their work days in the homes of residents. “Our work environment is our resident’s home,” said Amy Chapman, executive director of Hermitage Richmond. “This creates a sense of community at each work location that affirms resident choice, fosters relationships and embraces diversity and respect,” she said.
The culture is designed to enrich the lives of those who work and live at Pinnacle Living, said Christopher P. Henderson, president and CEO of Pinnacle Living. It is based on the vision that age does not define a person.
“As the needs and expectations of seniors continue to evolve and shift, Pinnacle Living remains committed to enriching the well being of all persons as they age and to celebrating the many ways older adults make a difference in our senior living communities and the broader Richmond community,” Henderson said.
Since its founding in 1948, Pinnacle Living has sought to be a leader and innovator in developing and providing communities for the ever changing needs of seniors, he said.
“Our team members recognize the need for forward thinking programs and services,” according to the nomination form for the Top Workplaces. “Whether in our residents’ houses or apartments, assisted living, memory support residences or in higher levels of living, we focus on autonomy and self-direction.”
The company offers health insurance for all employees who work more than 20 hours a week, paid time off and a tax-sheltered annuity program that has a matching component based on contributions and tenure.
Each community offers incentives tailored to their work forces, such as recognition programs, subsidized meal programs and subsidized memberships in wellness programs.