Premium of Virginia Richmond focuses on people, culture and results
Shakiyla Jeffreys is a driver for Premium of Virginia Richmond, which was created in late 2018 after the nation’s largest beer distributor acquired Loveland Distributing Co.

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

Premium of Virginia Richmond, in its first Top Workplaces program, rose to the top as the leading company in the midsize category.

The wholesale beer distributor competed with 28 companies in the midsize category, which includes firms with 125 to 399 employees in the region.

Premium’s Henrico County operations were created in late 2018 when the nation’s largest beer distributor acquired Loveland Distributing Co.

The family-run Loveland business was folded into the Reyes beer division, a family-owned division of Reyes Holding LLC, a food and beverage distributor based in Rosemont, Ill.

“Love the people I work with,” an employee wrote for the nomination. “Autonomy. Flexibility. Openness. Advancement,” wrote another.

“Our people, our culture and our ability to drive results to be the best as a team makes [Premium of Virginia] Richmond a top workplace,” said Lane Medlin, vice president of sales.

Premium of Virginia Richmond distributes more than 500 brands of beer, ranging from Miller Lite, Coors Light, Corona, Modelo Especial and White Claw to craft beers and ciders from breweries such as Stone Brewing, Blue Mountain and Buskey Cider.

Its distribution territory stretches north to Fredericksburg, west to Amelia County, east to Gloucester and south to North Carolina.

Michelle Talman, human capital generalist, says the company offers a positive work environment that provides employees with personal growth opportunities in terms of compensation and career paths.

“Promotion opportunities exist not only internally but with other business units in the Reyes Beverage Group with locations throughout the USA,” Talman said.

Management maintains an open-door policy, said Patrick Collins, president of Premium of Virginia Richmond. “We also have a hot line number that employees can call if they feel an issue has not been address properly,” he said.

The company also conducts an annual confidential employee survey, in which employees score management effectiveness, teamwork and efficiencies.

The company offers annual health screenings along with dental and vision benefit options. A 401(k) plan is enhanced with a 50% match of employee contributions. Company sponsored events include a “Family Fun Day” and “Women’s Brew Day.”

Employees are even provided a turkey and ham during Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays — “and, of course, beer,” Talman said.

Premium of Virginia Richmond

Founded: 1976

Headquarters: Henrico County

Local operations: one location

What the company does: a distribution, logistics and freight provider for Reyes Beer division, one of four business units of Reyes Holdings

Number of local employees: 222

Top local executive: Patrick Collins, president

Years on the list: one

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"Our senior managers put us in a position to learn, grow and thrive."

"I enjoy the people I work with. I enjoy the culture and work environment."

"I get to face different challenges every day. Operating with efficiency while still trying to creatively solve problems."

"This company puts its people first. Caring for employees is truly a part of the culture."

"I have the ability to lead a great team and implement solutions to new-age problems that arise."

"I have a boss who listens to my ideas and is honest and fair. A good work schedule."

"What I like most about this job is that it is fun and you're not stuck in one place all day."

Tags

