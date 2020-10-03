Premium of Virginia Richmond focuses on people, culture and results

Premium of Virginia Richmond, in its first Top Workplaces program, rose to the top as the leading company in the midsize category.

The wholesale beer distributor competed with 28 companies in the midsize category, which includes firms with 125 to 399 employees in the region.

Premium’s Henrico County operations were created in late 2018 when the nation’s largest beer distributor acquired Loveland Distributing Co.

The family-run Loveland business was folded into the Reyes beer division, a family-owned division of Reyes Holding LLC, a food and beverage distributor based in Rosemont, Ill.

“Love the people I work with,” an employee wrote for the nomination. “Autonomy. Flexibility. Openness. Advancement,” wrote another.

“Our people, our culture and our ability to drive results to be the best as a team makes [Premium of Virginia] Richmond a top workplace,” said Lane Medlin, vice president of sales.

Premium of Virginia Richmond distributes more than 500 brands of beer, ranging from Miller Lite, Coors Light, Corona, Modelo Especial and White Claw to craft beers and ciders from breweries such as Stone Brewing, Blue Mountain and Buskey Cider.