Since Brandito’s launch in 2010, founder and CEO Michael Lovern has sought to foster a culture of service, authenticity and giving – for employees as well as clients.
“Those values are nonnegotiables – what we hire to and manage to,” he said. “Our employees come from all walks of life, all types of backgrounds. We want our people to be themselves and share that.”
Brandito is now much more than corporate swag. In addition to providing “anything and everything that you would want to put your brand on,” as Lovern said, the company offers creative and fulfillment services.
While the divisions are clearly defined – “We call it ‘aces in their places,’” Lovern said – customer demand often leads to overlapping needs, so staff members from different teams find themselves collaborating. “We can take a customer from A to B, A to M, or A to Z,” he notes.
The key to successful customer service, Lovern said, is to foster relationships among employees.
“There’s always something happening,” he said, pointing to employee trivia nights, excursions to golf ranges and food truck visits. “We try to do something on a quarterly basis to get people out of the office environment and to know one another on a personal level.”
That kind of commitment to its employees helped Brandito be awarded third place in the small companies category for Top Workplaces.
When it comes to community service, in 2021, Brandito pledged to donate $15 for every order it received to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Employees may volunteer at the hospital – which might include helping to throw a pizza party – or suggest other activities benefiting their favorite charities, such as assembling meals at Feed More, participating in a Big Brothers Big Sisters bowl-a-thon or forming a team for an American Cancer Society golf tournament.
“Giving isn’t just about money; it’s about time,” Lovern said. “I think it’s important for people to have passions outside of work. We like to facilitate that. Employees often bring opportunities to the leadership team, and then we present those to the organization. People love being part of these things.”
Lovern attributes Brandito’s consistent growth – an average of 46% a year – to his employees.
“We have a wonderful peer network; they genuinely care about one another,” he said. “I consider myself incredibly lucky to come to work and be a part of it. In the world of marketing, there’s nothing sexy about promotional products, but we try to keep it fun.”