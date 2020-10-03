 Skip to main content
‘Self-direction, high energy’ encouraged at Thompson Creek Window Co.
‘Self-direction, high energy’ encouraged at Thompson Creek Window Co.

Employees at Thompson Creek Window Co. are encouraged to be driven and enthusiastic.

“Our CEO, Rick Wuest, has built a unique, high-energy culture here at Thompson Creek,” said Maura Satchell, brand strategist for the Lanham, Md.-based company.

“He values our employees as the company’s most important asset, and is focused on perpetuating a strong, positive culture that makes coming to work fun.”

Thompson Creek Window ranked third this year in the small company category.

The home renovation company — in business for 40 years — designs, builds and installs windows.

“That means we control the entire process and are totally accountable to our homeowner/customers,” Satchel said.

Thompson Creek employees recognize one mission, Satchell said, and that is “to deliver the best exterior home renovation experience to our homeowners/customers in the mid-Atlantic.”

The company offers a work/life balance, flexible scheduling and remote work opportunities. “Self-direction and high-energy are encouraged here,” Satchell said.

The company matches 100% up to a 5% investment in employees’ 401(k) plans.

In addition to ranking among the Top Workplaces in the Richmond region, Thompson Creek has been recognized multiple times as a top workplace in Washington, D.C. area.

Each year, it celebrates as a company with an all-day charter fishing excursion on the Chesapeake Bay and with a catered, holiday party event.

In Virginia, Thompson Creek operates an office in Chesapeake in addition to its location in Ashland.

Thompson Creek Window Co.

Founded: 1980

Headquarters: Lanham, Md.

Local operations: One in Ashland

What the company does: manufacturer and installer of energy-efficient home improvement replacement products, including windows and doors, vinyl siding, roofing and gutter system

Number of local employees: 39

Top local executive: Titus Turner, district general manager

Years on the list: two

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"I have the flexibility I need with my personal life."

"I love the people I work with and the vision of this company."

"It is fun and the work place is high energy."

"The manager make it fun an challenging."

"I learn new things constantly."

"My co-workers make it fun every day."

"I can enhance my skills."

"I can make the money I need."

