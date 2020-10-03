‘Self-direction, high energy’ encouraged at Thompson Creek Window Co.

Employees at Thompson Creek Window Co. are encouraged to be driven and enthusiastic.
“Our CEO, Rick Wuest, has built a unique, high-energy culture here at Thompson Creek,” said Maura Satchell, brand strategist for the Lanham, Md.-based company.
“He values our employees as the company’s most important asset, and is focused on perpetuating a strong, positive culture that makes coming to work fun.”
Thompson Creek Window ranked third this year in the small company category.
The home renovation company — in business for 40 years — designs, builds and installs windows.
“That means we control the entire process and are totally accountable to our homeowner/customers,” Satchel said.
Thompson Creek employees recognize one mission, Satchell said, and that is “to deliver the best exterior home renovation experience to our homeowners/customers in the mid-Atlantic.”
The company offers a work/life balance, flexible scheduling and remote work opportunities. “Self-direction and high-energy are encouraged here,” Satchell said.
The company matches 100% up to a 5% investment in employees’ 401(k) plans.
In addition to ranking among the Top Workplaces in the Richmond region, Thompson Creek has been recognized multiple times as a top workplace in Washington, D.C. area.
Each year, it celebrates as a company with an all-day charter fishing excursion on the Chesapeake Bay and with a catered, holiday party event.
In Virginia, Thompson Creek operates an office in Chesapeake in addition to its location in Ashland.