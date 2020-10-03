‘Self-direction, high energy’ encouraged at Thompson Creek Window Co.

Employees at Thompson Creek Window Co. are encouraged to be driven and enthusiastic.

“Our CEO, Rick Wuest, has built a unique, high-energy culture here at Thompson Creek,” said Maura Satchell, brand strategist for the Lanham, Md.-based company.

“He values our employees as the company’s most important asset, and is focused on perpetuating a strong, positive culture that makes coming to work fun.”

Thompson Creek Window ranked third this year in the small company category.

The home renovation company — in business for 40 years — designs, builds and installs windows.

“That means we control the entire process and are totally accountable to our homeowner/customers,” Satchel said.

Thompson Creek employees recognize one mission, Satchell said, and that is “to deliver the best exterior home renovation experience to our homeowners/customers in the mid-Atlantic.”

The company offers a work/life balance, flexible scheduling and remote work opportunities. “Self-direction and high-energy are encouraged here,” Satchell said.

The company matches 100% up to a 5% investment in employees’ 401(k) plans.