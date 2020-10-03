Skipwith Academy strives to create learning and loving daycare environment

At Skipwith Academy, employees are encouraged to be leaders and role models in their communities.
Core values center on professionalism, integrity, respect, community, family, growth and teamwork, said Robin Boyd, Richmond-area district director of Skipwith Academy, a subsidiary of LLE Education Group in Woodbridge.
“We strive to meet and exceed the expectations of our commitment to a learning and loving environment for every child, family and employee of our organization,” she said.
Skipwith Academy placed second in this year’s midsize company category.
The Henrico County-based company has nine locations in the Richmond area. It is a child care, day care and early education provider for infants, toddlers and early elementary aged children. Its mission is to provide a child care program in a learning and loving environment.
“Every child deserves the best possible start in life, and it is our commitment to give children a place to learn and grow, with quality opportunities for physical, emotional, social and intellectual growth,” Boyd said.
Skipwith also seeks to provide families with a partnership that they can trust, she said.
In describing the culture at Skipwith, Boyd said the company strives to provide a rewarding and stimulating work environment. “It is committed to providing growth and development opportunities.”
Skipwith’s benefit package sets it apart from other child care centers, Boyd said. It includes holiday and bereavement leave, educational allowances, training, meals, employee loans and child care deductions, as well as health and dental insurance, flexible spending accounts, a 401(k) plan and life insurance.
The child care benefit is one of the most popular, Boyd said. “This benefit helps to attract new teachers who want to work in the field of education and not have to pay the expensive cost of child care.”