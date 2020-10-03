 Skip to main content
Skipwith Academy strives to create learning and loving daycare environment
At Skipwith Academy, employees are encouraged to be leaders and role models in their communities.

Core values center on professionalism, integrity, respect, community, family, growth and teamwork, said Robin Boyd, Richmond-area district director of Skipwith Academy, a subsidiary of LLE Education Group in Woodbridge.

“We strive to meet and exceed the expectations of our commitment to a learning and loving environment for every child, family and employee of our organization,” she said.

Skipwith Academy placed second in this year’s midsize company category.

The Henrico County-based company has nine locations in the Richmond area. It is a child care, day care and early education provider for infants, toddlers and early elementary aged children. Its mission is to provide a child care program in a learning and loving environment.

“Every child deserves the best possible start in life, and it is our commitment to give children a place to learn and grow, with quality opportunities for physical, emotional, social and intellectual growth,” Boyd said.

Skipwith also seeks to provide families with a partnership that they can trust, she said.

In describing the culture at Skipwith, Boyd said the company strives to provide a rewarding and stimulating work environment. “It is committed to providing growth and development opportunities.”

Skipwith’s benefit package sets it apart from other child care centers, Boyd said. It includes holiday and bereavement leave, educational allowances, training, meals, employee loans and child care deductions, as well as health and dental insurance, flexible spending accounts, a 401(k) plan and life insurance.

The child care benefit is one of the most popular, Boyd said. “This benefit helps to attract new teachers who want to work in the field of education and not have to pay the expensive cost of child care.”

Skipwith Academy

Founded: 1996

Headquarters: Henrico County

Local operations: nine locations in Richmond and Colonial Heights and in Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield counties

What the company does: childcare, daycare and early education provider for infants, toddlers and early elementary-aged children

Number of local employees: 175

Top local executive: Robin Boyd, district director

Years on the list: one

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"Every day is new and each day I see the value of what I do for others."

"I am able to help others learn and grow. I have the flexibility to develop my own schedule and be able to balance my work/home life."

"I feel as if I am part of a culture that promotes personal growth and values work/life balance."

"I get to make an impact on families and children throughout my community."

"I love children. I love my workplace environment. I love my co-workers, parents and, most of all, my director. I feel blessed to be part of an amazing team with a great leader."

"I love to go to work every day. It is a time to spend with my students and share their hopes, their love and their excitement to learn about the world we live in."

"As a teacher, I feel the responsibility to enable my students to discover the world, become independent and learn to take car of each other."

"In my years here, I have learned to be patient, loving and supportive to my co-workers and to the children."

The Times-Dispatch’s seventh annual report on the area’s Top Workplaces reveals the first-, second- and third-place rankings of businesses in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small.

