Spinnaker Consulting ‘digs deep and gets dirty’ to achieve results for clients

Employees at Spinnaker Consulting Group often become embedded in client organizations working as collaborators and advisors.

“We’re building a culture where caring about the people — our clients, our teammates, our communities — and making a positive difference are top priorities,” said Paige Wolk, director of operations at Spinnaker.

“This isn’t about creating a catchy phrase to drive recruitment or business development. This spirit is at the core of every person who works for Spinnaker.”

Wolk said a lot of management consulting firms employ lifelong consultants with an academic understanding of business problem solving. “Our consultants have a depth of real-work experience. They have been in our clients’ shoes.”

Spinnaker Consulting ranked second in the small-company category of 124 or fewer employees.

The management consulting firm in Henrico County helps Fortune 500 companies “get to where they’re going faster,” according to its nomination for the Top Workplaces.