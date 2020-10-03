 Skip to main content
Spinnaker Consulting ‘digs deep and gets dirty’ to achieve results for clients
Employees at Spinnaker Consulting Group often become embedded in client organizations working as collaborators and advisors.

“We’re building a culture where caring about the people — our clients, our teammates, our communities — and making a positive difference are top priorities,” said Paige Wolk, director of operations at Spinnaker.

“This isn’t about creating a catchy phrase to drive recruitment or business development. This spirit is at the core of every person who works for Spinnaker.”

Wolk said a lot of management consulting firms employ lifelong consultants with an academic understanding of business problem solving. “Our consultants have a depth of real-work experience. They have been in our clients’ shoes.”

Spinnaker Consulting ranked second in the small-company category of 124 or fewer employees.

The management consulting firm in Henrico County helps Fortune 500 companies “get to where they’re going faster,” according to its nomination for the Top Workplaces.

Spinnaker recognizes that clients hire consultants to achieve goals faster than what they could do on their own, she said. “That often means rolling up our sleeves and doing the work alongside client teams. We’re proud of the work we do, and sometimes that means digging in deep and getting dirty.”

Wolk said the company learns by taking “bold, smart risks.”

Spinnaker Consulting invests in professional learning and development opportunities; provides health, life and disability insurances; a retirement saving plan with a company match; paid time off; manageable travel schedules; remote work flexibility and a new office off Forest Avenue in Henrico County.

“It’s hard to pick a favorite from that enticing mix,” Wolk said about the benefits and perks.

Spinnaker Consulting Group

Founded: 2012

Headquarters: Henrico County

Local operations: one office

What the company does: management consulting

Number of local employees: 40

Top local executive: Shawn Sweeney, founder, managing partner

Years on the list: one

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"I have complete and total control of my time and location. I am entrusted to do my job and well paid relative to my peers at large companies."

"I am able to focus 100 percent of my energy on solving business problems for the client, which is quite refreshing."

"I get the opportunity to do what I do best, working with people I enjoy, while still having a life outside of work."

"We are community minded, which is really important to me. It's truly a team effort and a great place to work."

"I get to work on big problems with really smart people."

"I have flexibility to work hard and focus on my life outside work. I am given the freedom to work autonomously and feel fully supported."

"I have the ability to share my knowledge and be hands on im my clients' programs and processes."

"The company has a great work/life balance and trusts their employees to give their all in the work they do for their clients."

Tags

